In the most unusual of baseball seasons, the Mountain 7 District seeded its top seeds to this week’s Region 2D tournament in an unusual way.
Abingdon, the only VHSL Class 3 school in a district with six Class 2 teams, won the Mountain 7 regular-season title. Three teams, Gate City, Wise Central and John Battle, tied for the district’s second spot.
Seeding for the district tournament’s second, third and fourth spots was determined by a draw. Gate City (9-4) won the 2 seed, followed by Central (9-4) and John Battle (9-4).
How the teams finished in the district tournament would have determined seeding for the regionals. But rainy weather late last week forced the cancellation of the tournament before the semifinals and championship were played.
District officials were left with the seeding question for the Region 2D tournament, which starts Monday. After some discussion about leaving the teams’ seeds as they were, officials decided to have another blind draw.
Gate City again got the top draw and is the No. 1 seed. John Battle gained the No. 2 seed and Central fell to the No. 3 seed.
Here’s a look at the Region 2D and Region 1D tournaments heading into the week.
BASEBALL
REGION 2D
Gate City hosts Richlands, the Southwest District’s No. 4 seed, at the Scott County Sports Complex in Gate City. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
SWD second-seeded Virginia High hosts Central in Bristol.
The region’s other two first-round games seed undefeated Lebanon, the SWD’s top seed and tournament favorite, hosting Lee High (4-9), the fourth seed from the Mountain 7, and John Battle hosting SWD 2 seed Tazewell.
The tournament’s semifinals are scheduled for Wednesday. The Gate City/Richlands winner plays the Virginia High/Central winner and the Lebanon/Lee winner plays the John Battle/Tazewell winner.
Wednesday's winners advance to the regional championship game.
The semifinals and title game are to be played at the higher-seeded team.
REGION 1D
The regional tournament, which normally fields nine teams, has six this year.
Two teams from each of the region’s districts — Cumberland, Hogoheegee and Black Diamond — advanced to regional play from the pandemic-shortened season.
The 1D tournament starts Monday with Cumberland runner-up J.I. Burton (6-5) traveling to BDD champion Honaker and Hogoheegee runner-up Holston hosting BDD runner-up Grundy. Both games are set for 6 p.m. starts.
The tournament semifinals are set for Wednesday. The Honaker/Burton winner goes to Hogoheegee champ Chilhowie for a 4 p.m. matchup and Eastside welcomes the Holston/Grundy winner to Coeburn for a 6 p.m. contest.
The championship is slated for Friday.
SOFTBALL
REGION 2D
John Battle, under the direction of former King and Coeburn star Hannah Cress, was the Mountain 7’s top seed in 2019. After the 2020 season was canceled, Battle (13-1) is back as the top seed from the district.
The Lady Trojans are scheduled to host SWD No. 4 seed Virginia High in Monday’s Region 2D quarterfinals.
Other quarterfinal games Monday have Richlands, No. 2 from the BDD, hosting M7 No. 3 seed Wise Central (11-4); SWD top seed Lebanon at home against Gate City (7-8), the 4 seed from the Mountain 7; and Ridgeview (10-5) — which upended Battle for the district tournament title to earn the district’s No. 2 seed — hosting SWD No. 3 seed Marion.
The quarterfinals are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
The semifinals are also set for 6 p.m. starts on Wednesday. The Battle/Virginia High winner plays the Richlands/Central winner and the Ridgeview/Marion winner takes on the Lebanon/Gate City winner.
The regional championship game is scheduled for Friday.
REGION 1D
The Region 1D tournament begins Monday with first-round games at Patrick Henry and Honaker.
Patrick Henry, the No. 2 seed from the Hogoheegee, hosts BDD 2 seed Grundy at 5 p.m. Honaker, the top-seeded BDD team, hosts Cumberland No. 2 Eastside (11-2) at 6 p.m.
In Wednesday’s semifinals, Cumberland champion Thomas Walker (10-2) hosts the Patrick Henry/Grundy winner and Hogoheegee champ Northwood hosts the Honaker/Eastside winner.
The title tilt is scheduled for Friday.
SOCCER
REGION 2D
The Region 2D boys and girls tournaments have quarterfinals on Monday, semifinals on Wednesday and championships on Friday.
The boys' quarterfinals included Mountain 7 top seed Gate City hosting SWD 4 seed Virginia High and Richlands, the SWD No. 2 seed, hosting Mountain 7 No. 3 seed Central. The winners of those games meet in Wednesday's semifinals.
The other winners of the other quarterfinals — John Battle at Graham and Lebanon at Union — square off in the other semifinal match.
On the girls' side, Wise Central is the top seed from the Mountain 7 for the first time in the program’s history. The Lady Warriors host Marion in Monday’s regional quarterfinals.
The other quarterfinals are Union at Graham, Gate City at Virginia High and Tazewell at John Battle.
The semifinals will feature the winners of the Central/Marion and Graham/Union games and the Virginia High/Gate City and John Battle/Tazewell games.