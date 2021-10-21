GRAY — After more than a decade of dominance by Daniel Boone, the Musket Bowl has settled into a back-and-forth affair.

And for the third time in the last four years, the Region 1-5A football championship is at stake.

David Crockett travels to face Daniel Boone on Friday night in Gray. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Peyton Ford Senior lineman Peyton Ford anchors the line of scrimmage for the Trailblazers.

Boone (2-5) has played the state’s third-toughest schedule to date and was competitive in every game except one. Crockett (5-3) has played a tough slate as well.

The teams have split the past six games of this rivalry, and five of those were decided by one score. Crockett coach Hayden Chandley said this year shouldn’t be different.

“It’s going to be a battle,” Chandley said. “This game has come down to the wire each of the last three years, I expect nothing less this year. Execution is the key, whose team can come out and execute the best and win the turnover battle.”

BOONE ON OFFENSE

When Boone has the ball, the attack starts with the running of sophomore Aiden Riner, who has rushed for more than 500 yards with 10 touchdowns.

But the Trailblazers make it tough on a defense with their up-front work, Chandley said.

“They’re always physical at the line of scrimmage, which is no different this year,” he said. “They have multiple people who carry the ball for them, so it makes it hard to key on just one guy. And any time you play a team that mixes in multiple quarterbacks, you have to be ready to adjust.”

Boone is in for a challenge against the Crockett defense, said Trailblazers coach Jeremy Jenkins.

“They are aggressive, have size and create turnovers,” Jenkins said. “And they play hard.”

CROCKETT ON OFFENSE

Jenkins said Crockett’s offense creates numerous problems.

“Their offensive line gets off the ball and they have lots of athletes all over the field,” he said. “They have speed, and the quarterback can beat you with his arm. And he runs it hard.”

Crockett leans heavily on the playmaking skills of Brenden Reid. He has 758 yards rushing, 235 passing and 173 receiving, and accounted for 19 touchdowns (13 rushing, three passing, one receiving, two on interception returns).

“The Reid kid runs extremely hard, and they do a good job getting him the ball multiple ways,” Jenkins said.

But Reid and his Pioneers teammates will be tested by a stout Boone defense, their coach said.

“They haven’t given up many points this year,” Chandley said of the Trailblazers. “Their record is misleading because they’ve been in pretty much every game because of their defense. Their defensive ends are the best we’ve played this year.”