BLUFF CITY — There are no second chances at this stage of the high school basketball season, so Sullivan East didn’t take any.
The Patriots rolled from the get-go, blasting Chuckey-Doak 89-38 in the Region 1-AA quarterfinals at the Dyer Dome on Saturday.
East coach Dillon Faver was proud of his team’s performance.
“I thought Mason Montgomery was a great on-the-court leader,” Faver said. “Isaac Grubbs came in and gave us unbelievable energy. We have to play great defense, rebound and take our shots. If we do that, we’re pretty good. I’m proud of my team and our effort.”
East (23-6) — which will host Grainger (19-9) in Tuesday’s semifinal at 7 p.m. — had 12 players dent the scoring column. Dylan Bartley led the way with 17 points, Clayton Ivester added 13 and Ethan Bradford scored 11.
Tyler Ramsey topped the Black Knights with 13 points and Cadin Tullock totaled 11.
GREENEVILLE 96, UNICOI 51
GREENEVILLE — Jakobi Gillespie cut loose for 27 points, and the Greene Devils scored 36 second-quarter points in their Region 1-AA victory.
The Blue Devils played without John Good, who resigned as head coach Friday. Athletic director Michael Smith filled in as the interim head coach. Good stepped down after controversy developed from a social media video where Good made comments at an East Tennessee State rally concerning the national anthem kneeling situation.
“Coach Good informed us Friday afternoon of his decision to resign as the head coach of UCHS basketball, effective immediately,” Director of Schools John English said. “We have nothing but respect and appreciation for Coach Good and his dedication and commitment to our basketball program. We were proud to have him and his family join our program and community two years ago and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
Greeneville exploded for 29 third-quarter points. Trey Mayes scored 18 for the Greene Devils, Reid Satterfield added 15 and Connor DeBusk totaled 14.
Ty Johnson paced the Blue Devils (16-15) with 13 points.
GRAINGER 64, SOUTH 47
GRAINGER — Nick Ellege and Cooper Johnson gave the Rebels a fighting chance, but the Grizzlies were too tough.
Ellege and Johnson, who hit six 3-pointers, each scored 18 points in the Region 1-AA matchup. But South (12-12) dug a 17-point hole by halftime and couldn’t recover in what was the last game in school history.
Jaxon Williams powered Grainger with 20 points. Emmanuel Atkins (12), Ty Overbay (11) and Brody Grubb (10) each hit double figures in scoring.
JEFFERSON COUNTY 73 VOLUNTEER 64
DANDRIDGE — The Falcons jumped out to a 7-0 lead and were down by just one at the break, but the Patriots started the second half with a 14-0 run in this Region 1-AAA matchup.
Volunteer made a push to get back into the game in the fourth quarter, but Jefferson County’s Kawika Makua, a transfer from California, made some clutch shots down the stretch. Makua scored 27 points, including a 9-for-9 performance from the free-throw line. Kobe Parker added 21 points and Jacob Thompson had 13.
Andrew Knittel and Garrison Barrett had 12 points apiece to lead Volunteer (12-13) in scoring. Jon Wes Lovelace added 10.
SOUTH-DOYLE 59, BOONE 41
KNOXVILLE — Breiydon Gilliam went down fighting like a warrior, but the Trailblazers didn’t have the net in their crosshairs.
Shooting less than 30% for the game, Boone (11-15) fell short in the season-ending Region 1-AAA quarterfinal loss. Gilliam finished with 13 points and showed his effort with 20 rebounds. Caleb Head added 10 points.
Science Hill 56 Sevier County 49
JOHNSON CITY — The Hilltoppers erased a 19-point second-quarter deficit to advance to the Region 1-AAA semifinal round.
Amare Redd piled up 23 points, 11 rebounds and four steals to lead Science Hill (25-5), which will play at Jefferson County on Tuesday night.
SULLIVAN NORTH 49 HANCOCK 40
SNEEDVILLE — There will be at least one more game in the Golden Raiders’ basketball history.
North went on the road and locked it down on the defensive end in earning a Region 1-A quarterfinal win.
“Our defensive effort was great,” said Raiders coach Travis Cain.
Isaiah Pruitt led North’s offensive charge with 13 points. Jacob Cross totaled 10.
The Raiders (16-9) will travel to face state power North Greene in Tuesday’s semifinal round.