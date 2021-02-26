Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill have distinctly different tasks as they play host for region quarterfinal basketball contests Saturday.
The Indians, who ran away from the Hilltoppers in the District 1-AAA final on Feb. 12, have been trying to find a way to keep the momentum fresh from that 30-point win over their biggest rival.
Head coach Chris Poore said he has confidence his Indians will be ready to roll when Morristown East visits the Buck Van Huss Dome at 7 p.m.
“Our guys have had great focus all season and I have not had to force them to work,” Poore said. “They are a mature group that has bought in. I am excited to see how quickly we move on to the next game.”
Hilltoppers’ head coach Ken Cutlip said his team has gone back to the basics as it prepares to play host to Sevier County.
“We have tried to focus on improving the little things that win close ballgames,” Cutlip said. “That’s execution and communication. The best way to get over a disappointing loss is to get back on the court and redeem yourselves. Unfortunately, we are having to live with disappointment for 15 days.”
The girls will have their region quarterfinal contests Friday. All games both nights are slated for tipoff at 7 p.m.
All region games will be at the home gym of the highest district finisher. If two district champions meet in the title game, District 1 teams will host.
Here’s a rundown of the matchups:
Boys
1-AAA
Predicted winner: D-B
MORRISTOWN EAST (18-8) at
DOBYNS-BENNETT (22-4)
Before Feb. 8, Morristown East looked like the best team in District 2-AAA. Four straight losses later, the Hurricanes are on the road.
A triple-overtime loss to South-Doyle in the district semifinals seemed to hang over in an 18-point loss to Sevier County in the third-place game — although the absence of leading-scorer Micah Simpson certainly impacted both of those decisions. Simpson will be back to face the Indians.
East has D-B’s attention.
“Morristown East is extremely talented and our work is cut out for us, but we are excited for the opportunity to compete against one of the best teams in our region,” Poore said.
SEVIER COUNTY (23-8)
at SCIENCE HILL (24-5)
It’s no bargain for the Hilltoppers.
“Sevier may be the best team in District 2,” Cutlip said. “They have a kid (Jonathan Zhao), who has committed to Carson-Newman and can score from anywhere on the floor.”
Cutlip said the Smoky Bears also get 3-point shooting from Donovan Miller and an inside presence from Tyler Wilson.
“And (Ken) Wright is considered one of the best coaches in the state,” Cutlip said. “They play multiple zone and trapping defenses and are always a difficult matchup on the offensive end because of their execution.”
VOLUNTEER (12-12)
at JEFFERSON COUNTY (16-15)
The Patriots were 9-13, but defeated Sevier County on Jan. 26 and have played good basketball since that point — winning seven of nine and capturing the District 2-AAA title.
DANIEL BOONE (11-14)
at SOUTH-DOYLE (14-9)
Quentin Carr, who had 21 points in the win over East, is a key along with teammates Tony Sapp and Lex Scott.
1-AA
Predicted winner: Greeneville
CHUCKEY-DOAK (8-15)
at SULLIVAN EAST (22-6)
It’s a tough road challenge for the Black Knights, who have lost seven of their last nine games. Kameron Yost and Tyler Ramsey are among Chuckey-Doak’s top players.
SOUTH GREENE (14-9)
at ELIZABETHTON (17-7)
The Cyclones have some payback to deliver as their season ended on their home court against the Rebels at this same stage last year.
A perimeter-threat team, the Rebels are led by Luke Myers and Ty Bailey.
UNICOI COUNTY (16-14)
at GREENEVILLE (24-6)
With Mr. Basketball finalist Jakobi Gillespie leading the way, the Greene Devils are thinking big this year.
They made it to the state tournament last year, and are considered a title threat this year. Other key players include Reid Satterfield, and Adjatay Dabbs.
SULLIVAN SOUTH (12-11)
at GRAINGER (18-9)
The Grizzlies were 1-6 at one point, but have found their groove. Key players include Brody Grubb, Ty Overbay and Tristan Warfield.
1-A
Predicted winner: North Greene
JELLICO (12-15) at HAMPTON (20-10)
The Blue Devils haven’t been able to sustain momentum down the stretch, losing nine times in their last 14 games.
SULLIVAN NORTH (15-9)
at HANCOCK (11-8)
The Indians have won six of their last eight games, but the competition hasn’t been top notch. The combined record of the opponents Hancock beat is 25-111.
UNAKA (7-20) at COSBY (12-12)
Senior Trey Johnson is a Mr. Basketball finalist, who scored 60 points in one game this season. He had 33 points in the Eagles’ District 2-A championship win over Hancock County.
GREENBACK (2-25)
at NORTH GREENE (28-4)
Both of the Cherokees wins came against Washburn while the Huskies are a state tournament threat.
GIRLS
1-AAA
Predicted winner: Science Hill
MORRISTOWN WEST (4-11)
at SCIENCE HILL (18-10)
The Lady Trojans’ only victory over a team with a winning record was an upset of Cocke County in the first round of the district tournament.
SEYMOUR (19-8)
at DAVID CROCKETT (14-8)
The Lady Eagles can get busy from 3-point land, hitting 17 in the district win over Morristown East. Senior Maci Pitner, the conference player of the year, leads the way.
DOBYNS-BENNETT (16-9)
at JEFFERSON COUNTY (11-14)
Alexa Gramann and Kali McMahan lead the Lady Patriots, who won just one game from Dec. 19 to Feb. 4 but reached the District 2-AAA championship game. D-B beat Jeff County 46-38 in early December.
VOLUNTEER (12-15)
at SEVIER COUNTY (26-4)
The Smoky Bears have been tough all season with Mackenna Loveday and Amanda Clabo leading the way. Their losses came against teams with a combined record of 88-27.
1-AA
Predicted winner: Grainger
CUMBERLAND GAP (9-8)
at SULLIVAN EAST (24-4)
The Lady Panthers lost their two district tournament games by a combined total of 77 points, and will be sizable underdogs in this matchup.
GREENEVILLE (19-7)
at SULLIVAN CENTRAL (18-9)
Before slipping against South Greene in the district semifinals, the Lady Greene Devils seemed to be on a collision course with Grainger for the 2-AA title.
Leading scorer Lauren Bailey is Greeneville’s top threat.
ELIZABETHTON (17-9)
at SOUTH GREENE (13-12)
The Lady Rebels were on the hurting end of a 112-101 triple-overtime loss to Greeneville on Feb. 6, and then got blasted 70-32 by Grainger two nights later.
But they bounced back and reached the 2-AA title game. Haley Kells is a key for South Greene.
UNICOI COUNTY (14-14)
at GRAINGER (29-3)
It’s a tough road for the Lady Blue Devils against a team that is undefeated against Class AA competition. The Lady Grizzlies’ only losses were to Stone Memorial, Murfreesboro Oakland and Bearden — Class AAA teams with a combined record of 65-14.
1-A
Predicted winner: North Greene
WASHBURN (12-14) at CLOUDLAND (18-5)
It’s a big underdog role for the Lady Pirates, but Braelyn Coffey is coming off a 23-point, six-rebound, five-steal, two-blocks effort.
UNAKA (10-15) at GREENBACK (17-9)
The Lady Cherokees have closed strong, winning 9 of their last 13 games. Keri Alexander, Kierra Bishop and Madison Graves are key players.
HAMPTON (5-21) at COSBY (18-7)
The Lady Eagles have won 55 straight games against league opponents, regular season and postseason. Bralyn McGaha had 19 points in the 2-A title win over Greenback.
JELLICO (3-22) at NORTH GREENE (21-7)
The Lady Huskies are overwhelming favorites in this matchup.