BIG STONE GAP — After a slow start, the Union boys basketball team hit high gear and never looked back.
The Bears outscored Ridgeview by 33 points over the second and third quarters en route to a 71-33 victory in the Region 2D tournament semifinals Friday night.
Union advanced to host Gate City in Saturday’s regional championship game, scheduled for 6 p.m. The Blue Devils defeated Graham 62-44 to advance.
Saturday’s winner qualifies for the VHSL Class 2 final four, which will be held Wednesday at home of the higher-seeded team.
Union led by six points, 11-6, after the first quarter of play before outscoring Ridgeview 20-7 and 25-5 in the next two periods.
Bradley Bunch almost couldn’t miss in leading the Bears (13-3) with 19 points, shooting 9-for-10 from the field. The junior also finished with eight rebounds, four assists and seven steals — accounting for a third of the Wolfpack’s 21 turnovers in the game.
Sean Cusano and Alex Rasnick scored 17 points apiece for the Bears, who shot 29-for-62 (47%) from the field. Cusano, a sophomore, grabbed a team-best 10 boards while also recording three assists and two steals, and Malachi Jenkins had seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Austin Mullins totaled 15 points and Gabe Brown added 11 for Ridgeview (10-7), which shot 14-of-36 (32%) from the field. Brown also snagged seven rebounds.
The Bears outrebounded the Wolfpack 36-24.
J.I. BURTON 64, GRUNDY 41
NORTON — Trevor Culbertson cut loose for 31 points, and the Raiders swamped the Golden Wave to advance to the Region 1D boys tournament championship game.
Burton took control with a strong second quarter and made it a runaway by finishing strong in the fourth.
Ethan Lindsey had 14 points and Zac Campbell added 13 for J.I. Burton, which earned a spot in Saturday’s title game at home against Holston. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Cade Looney led Grundy with 19 points.