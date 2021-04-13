Mountain 7 District rivals will face each other Tuesday in the Region 2D volleyball semifinals.
Gate City, the top seed in the Mountain 7, will host John Battle on Tuesday at 7 p.m. after both teams posted wins in Monday’s quarterfinals.
The Lady Blue Devils cruised past Richlands 25-10, 25-9, 25-14, but the Lady Trojans’ road to the semifinals was a little tougher. Battle outdueled Marion 25-23, 29-27, 17-25, 25-23.
Tuesday’s other Region 2D semifinal game will pit undefeated Virginia High against Wise Central at the Bearcat Den in Bristol.
The Lady Bearcats, who have lost only two sets all season, defeated Union 25-23, 25-10, 25-18 in Monday’s regional quarterfinal to move to 15-0.
Central eliminated Lebanon 25-12,18-25, 25-18, 25-16 to advance.