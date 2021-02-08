BRISTOL, Va. — A two-point first quarter wasn’t enough to derail Virginia High’s hopes in Monday’s Region 2D girls basketball quarterfinal with Wise Central. The Lady Bearcats also kept playing through a 25-13 halftime deficit and a 13-point shortfall entering the fourth.
And then they pounced.
Virginia High outscored Central 18-5 in the fourth to force overtime and then put away the Lady Warriors in the second OT to claim a 57-53 win inside the Bearcat Den.
The teams entered OT tied at 42 but neither could get separation and entered a second extra period tied at 48.
A Diana Spence layup gave Virginia High a 50-48 lead with 3:05 left. Hannah McAmis sank a free throw to get the Lady Warriors back within one, 50-49, and a Jill Sturgill basket put Central back out front, 51-50.
Mary Katharine Wilson answered with a 3-pointer that gave Virginia High a 53-51 lead, but Jill Sturgill got to the line and hit both her free throws to knot it again.
Bre Owens made a shot to put Virginia High up 55-53.
After a Central miss, the Lady Warriors fouled Maria Wilson with 11 seconds on the clock, and she sank both.
Central lost the ball on its next possession and fouled Owens, who missed both her free throws, but the Lady Warriors couldn’t get off a shot before the buzzer sounded.
Maria Wilson finished with 23 points and Madison Worley added 19.
Callie Mullins led Central with 16 points, Jill Sturgill finished with 13 and Isabella Sturgill had 10.
Virginia High will play at defending VHSL Class 2 champion Gate City on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the semifinals. The teams have met twice this season, both Lady Blue Devils wins.
RIDGEVIEW 66, GRAHAM 16
CLINTWOOD — Hailey Sutherland outscored the entire Graham team with a 25-point performance, boosting Ridgeview into the Region 2D semifinals.
The Wolfpack raced to a 21-7 first-quarter lead and were up 37-12 at halftime.
Cassidy Thomas added 10 points for Ridgeview, which travels to Marion on Wednesday for the semifinal round.