Thomas Walker and Chilhowie played their way into the Region 1D tournament semifinals on Tuesday.
Behind a combined 40 kills from Talyn Dibrell (13), Patricia Bigge (11), Lakin Burke (10) and Autumn Collinsworth (6), the Lady Pioneers pulled out a 25-22, 25-18, 21-25, 25-16 victory over Honaker. Tenley Jackson recorded 29 assists and Kaytee Livesay totaled 29 digs in the win.
Thomas Walker advanced to face Patrick Henry in a semifinal matchup set for 7 p.m. on Thursday in Glade Spring.
The Lady Warriors swept past Twin Valley — winning 25-11, 25-8, 25-17 — and into a semifinal collision with Eastside. The teams face off Thursday at 7 p.m. in Coeburn.
The Region 1D championship game is slated for Friday at the home of the highest remaining seed.