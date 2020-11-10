Tentative region assignments for football could look different among larger schools once the dust settles with the TSSAA.
The state organization placed only four schools in Region 1-6A for 2021-2023, but when the final alignment is drawn it could be six.
Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill, Morristown East and Jefferson County are locked in as the first four. But William Blount wants to jump the Region 2 ship and make it at least a five-team league.
The sixth team could be West Ridge, which might be bumped from Class 5A to Class 6A — pending Thursday’s TSSAA Board of Control meeting, where the school’s submission of an anticipated enrollment of 1,448 will be discussed.Some people believe the enrollment figure should be significantly higher, and it would take only another 64 students to push West Ridge into Class 6A.
TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress stated last week his staff has “real concerns” about the legitimacy of the lower figure. When asked if the designation of only four teams for Region 1-6A was an indication the TSSAA believes West Ridge may be moved into 6A, Childress said, “That is a very real possibility.”
Of course, the Board of Control could still accept West Ridge’s submission and leave the new school in 5A for football.
As for William Blount, moving into a different league from Maryville was perhaps the motivation for that school’s desire to align with Region 1.
“William Blount has requested to be moved into Region 1-6A, and the four schools in the region have written letters supporting that move,” Childress said.
A six-team league would be a breath of fresh air for Science Hill, D-B, Jefferson County and East. If their league remains with just four teams, they will have the difficult task of finding seven non-league opponents.
Schools across the state have until Thursday to appeal their placements to the Board of Control. Any changes in classification could alter the following football alignments:
Region 1-5A — Cherokee, West Ridge, Daniel Boone, David Crockett, Tennessee High, Morristown West.
Region 1-4A — Sullivan East, Volunteer, Elizabethton, Greeneville, Grainger, Seymour.
Region 1-3A — Unicoi County, Johnson County, Chuckey-Doak, West Greene, Claiborne.
Region 1-2A — Happy Valley, Hampton, South Greene, Cumberland Gap.
Region 1-1A — Unaka, Cloudland, North Greene, Cosby, Hancock County.
As for basketball, baseball and softball, the current district alignments are:
1-AAAA — Dobyns-Bennett, West Ridge, Daniel Boone, David Crockett, Science Hill.
1-AAA — Volunteer, Sullivan East, Elizabethton, Unicoi County, Tennessee High.
1-AA — Happy Valley, Johnson County, Chuckey-Doak, West Greene, South Greene.
1-A — University High, Unaka, Cloudland, Hampton, North Greene.
NEW DIRECTORS
The Sullivan County School Board announced the activities directors for West Ridge and Sullivan East on Monday.
Longtime Sullivan South baseball coach and athletic director Anthony Richardson is the West Ridge activities director and Kim Carrier is the Sullivan East director.
STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
Elizabethton senior receiver Parker Hughes leads the state in touchdown receptions with 17.
That total is tied for sixth place nationally. Mason Gilkey of Pawhuska, Oklahoma, leads the nation with 23 touchdown grabs.
Hughes’ total of 1,133 receiving yards ranks No. 3 in the state and No. 23 in the nation.
Bryson Rollins, Hughes’ teammate, ranks No. 7 in the state for total yards. The junior quarterback has 2,540 combined passing and rushing yards.
Cyclones placekicker Sean Smithdeal is the Tennessee leader with 63 extra points.
These rankings are according to MaxPreps, the official sports statistics partner for the TSSAA.
COLLEGE SIGNINGS
Six Dobyns-Bennett student-athletes will make their choices official Wednesday at the high school. The ceremonies will begin at 3:10 p.m with Jaden Potts signing to play women’s basketball at King.
Following her will be Isabella van der Biest (Alabama, golf), Emma True (Milligan, soccer), Taylor Kilgore (Carson-Newman, golf), Zoie Larkins (Francis Marion, volleyball) and Hannah Day (Roane State, volleyball).
COMBINE EVENT
Rosters were announced recently for the NFL-style combine event that will be held at Oakland in Murfreesboro on Dec. 9.
The event, organized by the Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association, replaces the annual East-West All-Star Football Classic this year because of the coronavirus and will allow standout seniors an opportunity to showcase their talents in front of college coaches.
Among the Northeast Tennessee invitees are Dobyns-Bennett quarterback Zane Whitson and offensive lineman Zach Ferguson, David Crockett defensive lineman Tony Davis, Elizabethton receiver Parker Hughes and Cloudland offensive lineman Eli Presswood.
More than 100 of the state’s top seniors have been invited to the event. They will be tested and timed in nearly a dozen different categories that college coaches specifically use to help determine who they target for scholarship offers.
PICKS OF THE WEEK
Dobyns-Bennett 21, McMinn County 20
If the Indians win, it will likely be because their front seven played an excellent game and found ways to stop drives by the Cherokees.
David Crockett 28, South-Doyle 24
It’s difficult to pick against the Pioneers because of the way their offense has been playing of late even though the Cherokees are capable of the road win.
Elizabethton 38, East Hamilton 28
The Cyclones need to execute on offense and make plays on defense.
Meigs County 28, Hampton 22
Both teams have scored at least 27 points in every game they’ve played this year. So whichever team gets more defensive stops will likely be the winner.
Oliver Springs 29, Cloudland 20
This is mainly a pick based on the traditional strength of Region 2. Oliver Springs hasn’t lost to a Region 1 team in the playoffs since 2000, and the Bobcats beat the Highlanders 29-0 last year.
Picks record: 8-3.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Parker Hughes, Elizabethton
The senior standout came up big in a 56-34 victory over East Ridge in the first round of the TSSAA Class 4A playoffs.
Hughes caught six passes for 147 yards and scored four touchdowns. He also added five rushing attempts for another 47 yards.
THE HOGS AWARD
David Crockett Pioneers
When the Pioneers needed to run, the line opened holes for 8.1 yards per attempt. When they wanted to pass, the line gave Mason Britton time to complete 16 of 19 passes with an average of 18.3 yards per completion. It added up to a 63-35 win over Sevier County in the 5A playoffs.
DEFENSIVE UNIT OF THE WEEK
Hampton Bulldogs
It was a 14-14 tie after three quarters, and the ’Dog D needed to come up with a difference-making finish.
The Bulldogs pitched a fourth-quarter shutout against Oneida, with a win-sealing interception for a 28-14 decision that moved them into the second round of the 2A playoffs.