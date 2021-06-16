GATE CITY — Stats do not always tell the story.
In Wednesday’s Region 2D boys soccer semifinal at Legion Field, Richlands had 11 shots on goal in the second half to just one for Gate City. Yet it is the Blue Devils who are advancing to Friday’s championship match.
Gate City’s Caleb Bolling took a pass from teammate Daniel Mann in the 64th minute and chipped it past the Blue Tornado goalkeeper for the match’s only goal.
“I got lucky there,” said Bolling. “Daniel got the ball to me, and I felt the goalkeeper go right by me. From there it was an easy shot into the net.”
With the victory, Gate City (10-1-2) will now host Graham in the final. The G-Men disposed of Lebanon 2-1 to earn their berth in the 6:30 p.m. championship match.
The first half was a back-and-forth affair with neither team able to solve the other’s defense.
But when the second half began, it was all Richlands. The Blue Tornado stormed out and pressured Gate City goalkeeper Luke Reed unmercifully.
Time after time, Richlands forwards Ethan Shreve and Colton Hartsock peppered Reed with shots on goal. Reed was up to the task, stopping every shot that came his way.
“Shreve really put the heat on me,” said Reed. “He just kept firing away.”
After Bolling’s opportunistic goal, things got really chippy. In the 72nd minute, Bolling again found himself one-on-one with the Richlands goalkeeper. This time, he was knocked off his feet and the Blue Tornado netminder was given an automatic red card.
Despite playing a man down, Richlands (10-4-0) continued to pressure the Blue Devils’ defenders.
With just six minutes left in the contest, Shreve launched a shot toward Reed. The ball was deflected, and the Richlands players called for a hand ball. A heated argument ensued between a Blue Tornado player and the official that resulted in a yellow card followed almost immediately by a red card.
Richlands had to play the final six minutes of the contest down two players.
“We came back in the second half and played our game,” said Richlands coach Morgan Lloyd. “We settled the ball and got after them. It was just a hard way to end the season.”
Reed finished with 16 saves, most of them spectacular.
“We brought urgency to this game,” said Reed. “We did what we had to do to win, and that’s why we’ll be in the championship match.”
Gate City coach Aaron Hillman knew his team had weathered the storm.
“It’s that time of year,” said Hillman. “It’s win or go home. Everybody is hungry for more.”
And what about the performance of his goalkeeper?
“Luke Reed is our general,” added Hillman. “He sees the field and positions his defenders. As he goes, we go.”