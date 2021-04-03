BEN HUR — Gate City broke into the win column Saturday.
The Blue Devils used a balanced offensive attack to pick up their first victory of the football season, a 47-13 Mountain 7 District win over Lee High at Five Star Stadium.
Senior quarterback Luke Reed helped lead the way for Gate City (1-5, 1-5), rushing for 98 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries and connecting with Isaac Vincent for a 35-yard TD pass.
“It’s a tremendous feeling,” Reed said. “We’ve struggled, but we have progressed. We’ve come so far.
“Our team is a very tight team. Some things haven’t gone our way, but we’re growing as a unit and I’m thankful to be a part of it.”
Carson Jenkins rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries for the Blue Devils, and Landen McDonald added 41 yards on four carries.
NEW LOOK
Reed and Jenkins were part of a new-look offense for Gate City, which generally had three backs in the backfield and direct snaps going to any of the three.
“We’ve moved the ball all year long and today we were able to punch a couple in and the kids got more confidence. That helps a lot,” Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright said. “We had an open week last week and that helped us work on a few things and get us back to doing what we do. It worked out pretty good this week for us.”
The new look caught the Generals a little off guard, coach Alec Haston said.
“They came out in a set we were not prepared for and they stayed in it most of the game and we were trying to adjust on the fly,” Haston said. “Hats off to Gate City, they outexecuted us.”
BIG WIN
The season has not gone the way Houseright and his Blue Devils had hoped and the win was big for all involved.
“It’s huge. It’s huge for these kids,” the coach said. “They’re coming to work every day and they’re busting their tails. They’re trying to do everything we’re asking them to do. Just to see those kids and a little smile on their faces after a game. It means a lot.”
PUTTING UP POINTS
Gate City scored on its first possession, a 1-yard touchdown run from Reed. He added a second 1-yard TD run in the second quarter and hit Vincent for their scoring play to put the Blue Devils up 20-0 at halftime.
The Blue Devils held a 33-0 lead at the end of the third thanks to Vincent's 13-yard scoring run and Jenkins' 34-yard touchdown sprint.
A 42-yard interception return for a touchdown by C.J. Hicks just seven seconds into the fourth put Gate City ahead 40-0.
Lee (0-6) got on the scoreboard with 8:36 left when Grayson Huff went 11 yards for the TD.
After Gate City found paydirt again, on a 21-yard run from Luke Bledsoe, Lee rounded out the scoring on Cameron Moore's 59-yard touchdown sprint to the end zone.
UP NEXT
Both teams conclude their seasons next week.
Lee High travels to Lebanon on Thursday night and Gate City hosts Marion at Legion Field on Friday.