Redwine ready to start season for Cavaliers

WISE — UVA Wise quarterback Lendon Redwine has started a few games for the Cavaliers.
Saturday, Redwine begins a season where he’ll get to show his talents for what he hopes will be a full season.
As a freshman in 2019, the Dobyns-Bennett graduate saw some action for UVA Wise. He threw for 539 yards and two touchdowns.
In this year’s spring season, the Cavs played three games, and Redwine started all of them. He completed 40 of 56 passes for 412 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions.
He begins his first full season as signal caller for the Cavs when his squad hosts Virginia University of Lynchburg in a noon kickoff at Carl Smith Stadium.
Everything has changed for Redwine from his freshman year to his third season with the Cavaliers.
“My freshman year I was trying to catch up to the speed of the game,” he said. “I’m glad we got to play in the spring because it helped me a lot.
“Everything has slowed down and I see the game a lot better.”
LOTS OF TARGETS
Redwine will have plenty of targets in the Cavs passing game. The receiving unit figures to be the strength of the Cavaliers.
A year ago, Caleb Martin caught 22 passes for 261 yards and four touchdowns. Keishoen Jarrett (16), Markel Harrison (15) and Dorian Goddard (15) all caught at least 15 passes.
LEADERS
The group includes three of seven Cavs named to the South Atlantic Conference preseason watch list.
Martin, Goddard and Jarrett were joined on the list by defensive linemen Chavon Fields and Rondre Knowles-Tenner. Middle linebacker Deandre Williams and punter Drew Vermillion (Gate City) round out the group of UVA Wise players to receive preseason recognition.
First-year defensive coordinator Matthew White has been promoted to the position after serving as a position coach last season.
The Montana native has had stops at Montana Tech, Los Angeles Valley, Kentucky Christian and West Hills Community College prior to arriving in Wise.
The defensive coordinator plans to stick to a multiple look for the defense with a base 4-2-5 alignment.
Second-year offensive coordinator Zach Lewis is looking to build off a breakout campaign that saw his unit rank 10th nationally in yards per game this spring at 470.7.
The bulk of the offense came through the air as UVA Wise averaged 356.7 passing yards per game. The number ranked fifth nationally and included a 485-yard passing performance against perennial SAC power Carson-Newman.
The Cavs’ special teams unit will be anchored by Vermillion, who is in his third season as the team’s punter.
Vermillion has booted eight punts of 50 yards or longer during his first two seasons while having 16 punts downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.
The season opener will be the first of 11 games over 11 consecutive weeks for coach Dane Damron’s squad.
Next week, UVA Wise will travel to East Tennessee State to take on the FCS Buccaneers before opening up SAC play in two weeks at Mars Hill.
Overall, the Cavs will play eight consecutive league games before wrapping up the regular season at home Nov. 13 against Barton College.