WISE — The Virginia-Wise football team got the new season off to a roaring start Saturday at Carl Smith Stadium.
Lendon Redwine threw six touchdown passes, the defense amassed a South Atlantic Conference-record 13 sacks and the Cavaliers scored 23 first-quarter points in a 54-0 drubbing of Virginia University-Lynchburg.
Redwine, the former Dobyns-Bennett standout, tossed three scoring passes in the opening quarter. He hooked up with Caleb Martin on two TD strikes in the game’s first 10 minutes and connected with Devin Heckstall before the period ended.
JJ McNeil III hauled in two TDs from Redwine in the second quarter, and the Cavs went into halftime up 37-0.
PILING UP THE STATS
Redwine's six TD passes were the most for the Cavs since they became an NCAA Division II member in 2013. He threw for a career-best 326 yards on 24-of-34 passing.
Heckstall, a transfer from Utah State, totaled five catches for 116 yards and two scores in his UVA Wise debut. McNeill finished with 85 receiving yards, Martin had 66 yards on six receptions and Jamal Fisher hauled in three catches for 37 yards.
As a complement to the aerial attack, the Cavs rushed 41 times for 110 yards. Greeneville product Jaevon Gillespie accounted for 37 of the yards.
DEFENSIVE ONSLAUGHT
Linebacker DaQuandre Taylor had a career day for the Cavs, finishing with seven tackles — three for a loss — with two sacks and a forced fumble. Michael Rowser forced a pair of fumbles, and Daquan Battle had an interception along with three tackles.
The Dragons of the National Christian College Athletic Association finished with more punting yards (324) than total offense (202) and hurt themselves with 20 penalties for 149 yards.
UP NEXT
UVA Wise goes on the road to play FCS East Tennessee State next week in Johnson City.
The Cavaliers' SAC opener comes the following week at Mars Hill.