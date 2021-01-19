BLUFF CITY — Dillon Faver is doing just fine in his effort to fill the shoes of Sullivan East boys basketball legend John Dyer, and the first-year head coach had a lot to say Tuesday night after his Patriots blistered another foe, this time an 85-49 whipping of league rival Sullivan Central at the Dyer Dome.
The win keeps East perfect halfway through its Three Rivers Conference schedule. The Patriots (14-5, 6-0) have won seven straight games and 10 of their last 11 since strapping on Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill and Bearden in their own November holiday tournament.
“It’s all about playing defense and shooting our shots and being great teammates ... playing with intensity,” Faver said. “We came out and played hard and we were able to do all of that, I thought.”
OFFENSE-MINDED PATRIOTS
Faver lauded his club’s defensive work, but roundball at East is generally about good offense. And on a rare occasion when junior standout Dylan Bartley was held below double figures, the Patriots still managed to score 75 points (or more) for the eighth time this season.
Ethan Bradford drilled four of East’s 10 makes from 3-point range and led all scorers with 19 points. The Patriots had much more to offer, however, with 6-foot-9 Austin Davis and hard-working Braden Standbridge coming off the bench to pour in 14 and 13 points, respectively.
East led 21-9 after one quarter and 42-27 at halftime before blowing open the game.
“I thought Braden Standbridge came in and played unbelievably, once again,” Faver said. “He gives us that energy and enthusiasm and great encouragement, and it’s every single day. And Clayton Ivester (nine points) was tough, battled on the offensive glass and battled defensively.
“I thought that in transition we ran well, with Clayton and Braden really getting us going. And then the big fella (Davis) came in and was very effective in the middle for us.”
The Patriots continue to prove they are more than a two-headed offensive monster.
“It’s not just number 34 (Bartley) and 11 (Bradford), it’s every single one of these kids and coaches doing what we’re supposed to do,” Faver said. “Yeah, it’s nice to have 34 and 11 on our team, believe me, but it’s everybody doing what we’re coached to do every day. Bartley is a key piece to our program and he’s an unbelievable player. He is and can be the toughest guy on the court every night. But it’s a team, all of us together. It’s one team, one goal ... trying to pursue perfection by playing defense, taking our shots, playing with energy and encouraging each other all of the time.”
CENTRAL NOTES
Derek McGhee’s Cougars (4-11, 2-5) led 9-7 before East scored the last 14 points of the first period, fueled by a pair of 3-pointers from East senior Issac Grubbs and some instant energy off the bench by a hustling Logan Murray.
Ty Barb scored 15 points to lead Central and Preston Sams had 14.
Central trailed 52-36 before East ended the third quarter with a Standbridge-fueled 19-6 run.
NO GIRLS GAME
The girls game was postponed because of coronavirus issues.