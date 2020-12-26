Eastside sophomore Eli McCoy and Wise Central senior Hannah Large broke school records Saturday in helping their basketball teams to nondistrict wins.
McCoy scored a game-high 18 points to lead Eastside’s boys in a 54-45 victory over Central in Coeburn. He also grabbed a school-record 18 rebounds and blocked four shots.
About 10 miles away on Central’s home court in Norton, Large left her mark on the Lady Warriors’ program. She scored a game-high 29 points — 27 off a school-record nine 3-point shots.
Large’s record-breaking performance boosted Central to a 69-53 victory over Eastside.
GETTING STRONGER
The 6-foot-6 McCoy has been spending his time off the court in the weight room, especially during the delayed start of the season caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Over the entire quarantine, I was just lifting weights and trying to get stronger because last year I kind of got pushed around a lot,” said McCoy, whose presence in the middle made life difficult for the Warriors on both ends of the floor. “This year I’ve just been working on lifting and jumping and it’s paying off. I’ll take it.”
Eastside coach Patrick Damron, whose team lost to the same Central squad on Monday, said a reduction in the number of turnovers from the first game to this one also made a big difference.
“We didn’t turn the ball over near as much as we did as the first time we played them,” said Damron, who was excited about McCoy’s play.
“I can’t say enough about Eli and holding his composure and playing the way he did with guys holding onto your arms and hitting you when you’re in the air,” the veteran coach said. “We needed a game like that. It was physical and we need to grow up a little bit.
“I’m proud of Jacob Sawyers that came in there at the end. I thought Jacob gave some really good minutes. Will (Stansberry) is a warrior. He played to the point of exhaustion. And Nick Raymond knocked some key free throws down. It was a pretty good team effort.”
Stansberry added 16 points for the Spartans (1-2).
Central (1-2) got 12 points from Casey Dotson and 11 from Ben Brickey.
“We just weren’t ourselves tonight, in the communication factor and doing the little things that are going to help us win,” first-year Central coach Jamie Hackney said. “We just didn’t bring that tonight.”
CENTRAL GIRLS MOVE TO 3-0
In Norton, Jill Sturgill scored 11 points to complement Large’s impressive performance.
Central (3-0) led 48-41 after three quarters but pulled away in the fourth thanks to Large’s 11-point effort in the period. She hit three of her nine 3-pointers in the fourth.
Eastside (0-2) got 15 points from Anna Whited and 11 from Chloe Powers.