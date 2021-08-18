KINGSPORT — It’s unfair to call 2021 a rebuilding year for Dobyns-Bennett football. It’s more like a reconstruction.

The Indians have only three returning starters — Levi Evans, Jonavan Gillespie and Hayden Sherer — from last year’s team and not one of them is playing the same position.

Still, coach Joey Christian is confident the competition within the team will lead to the Indians winning their fair share of ballgames.

There’s always a high standard at D-B, which is coming off back-to-back 10-win seasons and Region 1-6A championships.

Dobyns-Bennett coach Joey Christian

“We’ve got to build it back and hopefully we will build it back stronger and better,” Christian said. “When I took over, we wanted competition at every spot. We don’t want any kid feeling comfortable about where they are within the team and we’re pretty close to there.

“That says a lot about the kids and how hard they work. We’re ready for competition and we’re counting on it to make each other better.”

The competition has been particularly tough at the quarterback position, where Jake Carson and Noah Blankenship could both see playing time in Week 1 against Tennessee High.

While there’s no doubt the Indians are going to miss the 32 seniors who graduated, there are some areas where Christian believes they could be better.

“We have a chance to be more athletic and have more speed on the field than last year, but we’re totally lacking in experience,” Christian said. “We were so fortunate last year with COVID and all the regulations that we had so much experience coming back.

“The first five games, we’re going to be like a baby deer on unstable feet. We’re going to be unsure of ourselves, so we need some good things to happen early in the season.”

A big change comes at running back, where Tyler Tesnear and Phillip Armitage were workhorses the last two seasons. The solution may be a running back by committee, and Hunter Minton, Caleb Baker, Andrew Myers and I’Shawn Graves have all had good moments in the offseason.

Christian describes the offensive line as talented, more athletic at some spots, but not as big with no experience.

“The offensive line bothers me more than any spot on the team,” he said. “I think we will be fine at quarterback, although we won’t be as good to start the year as we were last year.

“But the five guys on our offensive line last year were incredible. To have five seniors with that much experience, we can’t replace those guys at first. We’ve got a lot of guys battling there.

“At the tackles, we have John Teboe, Tommy Sexton and Chris Harris and all three of those move very well,” Christian noted. “That will be a strong suit, while we have four guys battling at guards — including Rider Brown, who’s the leader of the line. Carson Christian, Cardin McVey and Garrett Crowder are all battling at the center position.”

Gillespie, Hayden Russell and Jaren Sensabaugh give the Indians speed on the outside. Sherer leads the list of slot receivers along with Dakari Dixon and George Evans. Levi Evans and Brody Dunford are a couple of top tight end prospects.

Of course, a strength of the championship teams was the shutdown defense with the Indians more than doubling their opponents’ points the last two seasons.

Blake Dockery, Teboe, Benedict and Harris are top defensive ends with Carson Christian, McVey, Eli Smith and Austin Moss at tackles.

Levi Evans has trimmed up and moved from defensive end to Will linebacker, Branson Carswell is the Mike backer and Sherer and Keldan Mullins man the Sam position. Middle linebackers are Nick Trent, Andrew Myers and Peyton Brooks.

Hunter Minton and Nigel Vidale are starting corners with Baker and Hayden Atchison the safeties.

In the kicking game, Titan Thomas will handle kickoffs and extra points. Grayton Manning is a reliable punter.

Coach Christian is excited about the potential for big plays in the return game with Bryson Gilliam, Gillespie and Russell back there.