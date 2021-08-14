It’s hard to believe the volleyball season gets underway this week in Tennessee.
Reclassification has unquestionably shifted the balance of powers in the districts and could make some of the league races even more interesting.
Traditional Three Rivers Conference powers Sullivan South and Sullivan Central have combined with Sullivan North to form West Ridge, whose Lady Wolves now are playing in the Big 5 Conference.
Following is a brief look at each team heading into what should be an interesting conference race.
DANIEL BOONE
Tennille Green is by no means a new face to the volleyball community, and she steps into a difficult role of trying to fill Chelsea Baker’s shoes at Daniel Boone.
The Lady Trailblazers have five seniors on the roster with outside hitter Riley Brinn returning along with Rylee Wines on the right side. Wines can play a variety of positions.
Sophomore Kyleigh Bacon — a standout athlete in multiple sports — also will play on the outside.
In the middle will be junior Susie Chatman, joined by Shaylee Stanley.
Another key returner is Allie Davis, who is set to play libero again this fall.
Replacing the graduated McKenna Dietz won't be an easy task, but Wines and freshman Addison Dietz — McKenna’s younger sister — will likely work together to fill the role.
Taylor Spears and Emma Green will also have key defensive roles.
Losing Molly Williams to a torn anterior cruciate ligament before the season started hurts the Lady Trailblazers' depth on the outside and on defense.
What the coach says: “One of the biggest things for these girls is that they’re coming from different places. Every single one of them had a different coach last year. These girls seem to like it, though, because they adjust really well.”
DAVID CROCKETT
Second-year head coach Ashton Hippenstiel has already vastly changed the culture at David Crockett.
Three of the four returning starters from last season are now seniors, including Nora Walters, who presents a massive challenge in the middle. Senior setter Kylee Coggins also returns along with outside hitter Ashlyn Dulaney.
The Lady Pioneers boast some good youth, and freshman Katie Onks, Callie Butler and Kamryn Martin could all see playing time this season.
Hippenstiel’s game of a quick set and kill certainly made an impact on Crockett last year when it snapped a three-year streak without a conference win.
The confidence and support for volleyball at Crockett is soaring, and a big jump from the Jonesborough crew this year would not be surprising.
What the coach says: “The culture from this year to last year is a lot better. They’re doing stuff that’s simple to them now that was complicated before. They’re coming together to create energy by themselves and cheering for each other. I don’t have to say anything anymore.”
DOBYNS-BENNETT
Losing big contributors like Meg Maynor and Zoie Larkins will sting for the Lady Indians, but Rachel Falin will step in again as libero for Patricia Dygert’s bunch.
Riley Brandon comes in as a transfer from Daniel Boone while Whitley Maupin is back as the senior captain. Maupin came on strong in the postseason last year for the Lady Indians, helping them get to the sectional round.
Junior setter Dakota Vaiese returns and plays a vital role in getting the ball to players like Brandon, Maupin and junior Inari Phillips.
Brandon and Gracie Davis could also see some time at setter.
Karley Wilson will also play a big role for the Tribe on the back row.
Junior Jordan Guthrie should be on the second rotation through the middle, and Sarah McCartt could potentially see significant time.
What the coach says: “We are a very strong defensive team and I feel like that will be an asset for us this year. A lot of the girls played together last year and that’s a big positive.”
SCIENCE HILL
The defending conference champions return a strong core of five seniors, highlighted by 6-foot-2 middle blocker Jordan Hallman, 6-foot setter Kinley Norris and libero Lexi Kalogeros.
Thanks to their massive size on the front row, the Lady Hilltoppers might as well call themselves the “Nettoppers." Some of the smaller teams in the league are going to look even smaller when they play Science Hill.
Laura Cook’s bunch also added experience on the coaching side by bringing in Wendy Ratliff, a multi-time state champion at Sullivan South. Not every school has an assistant coach with more than 700 wins who knows the game inside and out.
Sophomore Autumn Holmes, who came on strong toward the end of last season, brings a 6-1 frame to the court.
On the right side and also sliding into a defensive specialist role is senior Maddie Fuller.
The other outside hitter is most likely going to be Natalie Delaune, Cook said.
What the coach says: “This group is definitely hungrier because they’ve been (to state) now. Once you kind of get there and see it, that’s what you’re working towards.”
WEST RIDGE
Logan Kemp unquestionably had some of the toughest decisions to make as coach of the Lady Wolves.
The consolidation brought together talent from three schools, giving the squad a whopping 10 seniors in the first year. Kemp has more returning all-conference players (8) than starting spots (6).
That, Kemp remarked, is a good problem to have. His seniors are Bradlie Warner, Ann Marie Honeycutt, Ellie Snodgrass, Allie Jordan, Emalayne Hubbard, Marleigh Pendleton, Isabella Musick, Rachel Miller, Gracie Olinger and Olivia DeLung.
The first official athletics competition at the school comes Tuesday when West Ridge hosts Volunteer.
What the coach says: “Right off the bat, the girls have come together and taken on that family mentality. They’ve joined and meshed together really well so far. I think the rotations are going to be a work in progress because there is so much talent. You could put any of these girls in any position and they’re going to do what needs to be done.”