KINGSPORT — The Model City has recently hosted some of the more prominent sporting events in the area.
Less than two weeks ago, the annual Crazy 8s 8-kilometer road race hosted the USA Track and Field men’s national championship for the second straight year. That was part of the highly successful week of FunFest, which always brings people in from far and wide.
This week, the Appalachian League brings the third annual All-Star Game festivities to town in what is sure to be an exciting round of events.
“When they first told us that we were hosting, it sparked a little nervousness in me,” Axmen general manager Jarrod Bowen said. “I was also really excited that we were going to show off the ballpark and the city of Kingsport. I hope we have more and more people coming out to the games each night.”
The first event on Monday was the Tri-Star Futures Game presented by First Bank and Trust. The game put on display some of the best high school talent from across the state.
The All-Star Skills Competition was next and the night concluded with the Home Run Derby presented by First Bank and Trust.
The fireworks on the field were followed by a spectacular fireworks show and concert that lasted into the night.
On Tuesday, the big show rolls into town as 44 of the league’s best players will descend upon Hunter Wright Stadium for the All-Star Game.
The hosting Axmen coaching staff will lead the West All-Stars.
Mike Guinn will manage the club while pitching coach Josh Warner, hitting coach Aaron Guinn, fourth coach Ty’Relle Harris, athletic trainer Ciara Celestino and data coordinator Tyler DeJong will round out the staff.
The Bluefield Ridge Runners staff will lead the East All-Stars.
John McLaren will manage and be joined by pitching coach Garrett Schilling, hitting coach Jerry Greeley, fourth coach Chris Allen, trainer Tommy Craig and data coordinator Jack Harmon.
The first pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game also will be streamed live on MLB.com and MLB.tv.
“I grew up coming to the games here when it was the Mets, much like a lot of others,” Bowen said. “I always loved baseball growing up, but now that I’m in my position and helping lead this national event, it really means a lot to me. I would love to get more eyes on the city of Kingsport and the area in general and I think this is a great opportunity.”
It’s tough to say so soon, but the economic impact felt by the city of Kingsport is surely to be a great one with all of the tourism and visitors coming to town in July.
The strong economic impact should also carry over into August as a World Long Drive event returns to Kingsport on Aug. 26-28 at the Cattails at MeadowView.
“As someone that was born and raised here, it’s a great thing for the area,” Bowen said. “I know we have people staying in hotels all across Kingsport and in Johnson City. It’s not just going to help Kingsport, but also some of the other places in the Tri-Cities.”