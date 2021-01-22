ERWIN — He wears No. 0, but Sullivan South senior Nick Ellege was anything but on Friday night in the Rebels’ 60-46 Three Rivers Conference basketball win over Unicoi County.
Ellege poured in a game-high 18 points and knocked down five of his 10 free throws in the fourth quarter to help ice the game. Ellege shot 6-for-12 from the field.
“We did a good job of stretching out the lead in the fourth quarter,” South coach Mark Pendleton said. “Nick is a senior and he’s been leading us. In the last few games, he’s been stepping up for us at both ends of the floor. I’m really proud of him.”
It seemed when the Rebels needed a turnover or a big play, they got it. South was ahead by only three after three quarters but forced five critical turnovers in the final stanza at the most opportune times.
“We turned the ball over and gave up too many offensive rebounds,” Unicoi County coach John Good said. “That’s what happened on Tuesday night and it happened again tonight. We’re just not able to overcome our deficiencies and not handle the ball when we get the ball on the rebounds.
“Give credit to South. They went and got the rebounds and they competed.”
Ethan Bergeron tallied 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field.
The Colonial Heights crew earned its third road win on a five-game swing, and that’s a big confidence boost at any time of the year.
“We’ve won our last three on the road and that’s huge, especially when you’re playing at East and at Elizabethton, especially,” Pendleton said.
The Blue Devils had three players in double figures, with Grant Hensley, Robbie O’Dell and Eli Johnson netting 10 points apiece. Sophomore big man Lucas Slagle struggled, making only one field goal and finishing with seven points.
Unicoi County shot 13-for-48 from the field and was guilty of 18 turnovers.
The Rebels were 20-for-57 from the field, though they converted just 17 of 32 free throw attempts. South gave the ball away just 10 times.
LADY BLUE DEVILS CRUISE
After being up by only a point in the first quarter, the Lady Blue Devils exploded for 20 in the second — while holding the Lady Rebels to five — on their way to a 47-15 victory.
Unicoi County forced 29 turnovers and held South to only 5-of-37 shooting (13.5%) from the field.
“We’ve been trying to put some different things in and we play man a lot of the time,” Unicoi coach Kerri King said. “We’re trying to find things that work for us so that we can clear our heads on offense. Our defense has carried us most of the way this year.”
Senior Caroline Podvin and freshman Allie Lingerfelt totaled nine points apiece for the Lady Blue Devils, who put nine players into the scoring column.
“Allie is one of those blue-collar players that’ll just take whatever the game gives her,” King said. “The reason Allie is successful is because she focuses on setting her teammates up. Caroline is like a guard in a post’s body. She does what Allie does and helps fill the gap of anything that we need.”
Sullivan South was led by Kaylee Morelock, who scored four points.