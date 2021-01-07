KINGSPORT — No one is about to compare this Sullivan South boys basketball team to last season’s state tournament group, but Thursday night the 2020-21 Rebels did — at times — resemble the 30-win squad of a year ago.
Dominating throughout the evening, hard-nosed South raced to a 22-point advantage at halftime and was never threatened in a 57-35 home-floor blitzing of surprised Three Rivers Conference rival Sullivan Central.
It was a flipped script for both teams, considering South (5-4, 2-0) was reeling a bit from back-to-back losses while Central (4-8, 2-3) was coming off its best outing of the year, a 20-point league win over last-place Happy Valley.
South coach Mark Pendleton, back in the saddle after stepping into an administrative role the previous four years, knew he was inheriting a solid core despite the graduation losses of the top three Rebel scorers from last season.
Last year’s coach, Micheal McMeans, is now the head man at Tennessee High.
“Some of these guys have experience from last year’s team, which was one of the best in South history,” said Pendleton, who was South’s head coach for 14 years before moving into the school’s front office.
“And of course, Coach McMeans did a good job with those guys, obviously. So it was easy to come in and build rapport with the guys, but we have a ways to go. We lost our last two (to Sullivan North and Volunteer) before tonight.”
The Rebels were not about to lose this one, grabbing Central by the throat early and racing to leads of 16-7 and 34-12 at the first two quarter breaks.
Central was led by the 11-point outing of Ty Barb, but the Cougars made just 3 of 15 shots and committed a dozen turnovers through the first two periods.
“We played defense tonight like we want,” Pendleton said. “That’s our goal: to get stops and play with defensive toughness. We did that tonight.”
Physical senior guard Nick Ellege led South on both ends of the floor, holding high-flying Ethan Lane to five points while scoring a game-high 15 himself.
Ellege received good support from his friends in the 26-point combined effort of Colton Mullins, Jackson Dean and seasoned junior guard Cooper Johnson.
“They (Ellege and Johnson) are veterans who take a lot of pride in their play and are leaders,” Pendleton said. “They play very hard together out there.”
South, employing its standard dribble-drive offense, made five 3-point jumpers, two apiece by Ellege and Dean.
LADY COUGARS DOMINATE
Central’s girls (9-5, 4-1) continued to plow through Three Rivers competition with their second lopsided win of the week.
Bre Yarber, a transfer from Patrick Henry (Virginia), led Central once again, knocking in 20 points. Jaelyn West provided good support with 13 points.
The Lady Rebels (7-4, 1-2) were paced by Chloe Nelson’s 17 points.
Central, which beat Happy Valley 49-20 two days earlier, ran out to a 22-11 halftime lead on South and never looked back.