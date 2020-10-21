Sullivan South came closer to beating Elizabethton than any other team in the Cyclones’ last 23 games.
The Rebels didn’t hold up as well in the playoff rematch, but are 7-1 this season and still in position to claim at least a share of the Region 1-4A football title.
Top-ranked Elizabethton (8-0) will travel to meet South in a Thursday night game on the Rebels’ home field. Kickoff is set for 7:30.
Last season, Elizabethton pulled out a last-seconds 24-21 win over Greeneville. The next week the Cyclones played host to South and needed a blocked extra point in the final minutes to finish off a 14-13 victory. Three weeks later, the Cyclones dusted the Rebels, 49-7, in the second round of the playoffs.
Will the Cyclones have trouble against South in the regular season again? Last week Elizabethton crushed Greeneville 44-10, one week after the Greene Devils whipped South by a score of 41-7.
“We have a lot of respect for South,” said Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten, whose team is 5-0 in region play. “We’ve had great matchups over the years.”
Witten said his team must deal with South’s size.
“(The Rebels) are very big and strong,” Witten said. “It’s a heavy dose of running between the tackles. It will be another physical game. Our defense has to win on first down. Our offense needs to come out hot and score quickly.”
South head coach Justin Hilton said his team could have its hands full with Cyclones’ players like quarterback Bryson Rollins and receiver Parker Hughes. Rollins has totaled 1,858 yards of offense while accounting for 30 total touchdowns as he takes a serious run at the Class 4A Mr. Football award.
His favorite weapon is Hughes, whose 36 receptions (10th) 856 yards (third) and 12 receiving scores (first) rank among the best in the state. Hughes has 14 touchdowns overall.
Jake Roberts broke out as another receiving threat last week with 130 yards — nearly doubling his previous season total — on four catches and two touchdowns against Greeneville.
“Parker Hughes is unreal, and No. 17 (Roberts) is a big-play threat as well,” Hilton said. “Add Mr. Football at quarterback and you have an offensive machine. Their offensive line is as big and well coached as we have seen, also.”
When South has the ball, Hilton said his team will be challenged.
“(Linebacker) Deuce Morton locks the middle down, and again they have a huge front four with great athletes in the secondary,” Hilton said.
South will attack the Cyclones with quarterback Ethan Bergeron and running back Eli Jennings leading the way.
Hilton’s team bounced back from the Greeneville loss with a 44-0 win Saturday over Sullivan East.
“We are looking to eliminate the mistakes we made against Greeneville and to improve our team as a whole,” Hilton said.