ELIZABETHTON — Cayman Ratliff and Tyler Lane have each won two titles at the William B. Greene East Tennessee Amateur golf tournament.
They’ll both be competing for a third on Sunday at Elizabethton Golf Course.
Ratliff and Lane will be in the final group after finishing the second round tied for the lead at 7 under par on Saturday. Lane used a late string of birdies to shoot 68 and Ratliff posted a 71 to go along with his opening 66. That left them both at 137, one shot ahead of another former ETA champ, Lucas Armstrong.
“Tyler and I played together at the Beaver Brook Invitational in Knoxville and we said how much fun it would be for me and him to battle it out here,” Ratliff said. “I think we’re going to have a good time.”
Lane birdied Nos. 15, 17 and 18 to turn a so-so day into a spectacular one.
“I’m in good position,” he said. “You want to have a chance and that’s what I’ve given myself. We’ll go out and try our best tomorrow.”
A late afternoon thunderstorm caused a 90-minute suspension of play, causing the final group to finish in the dark with fireflies lighting up the 18th green.
“I had a really good rhythm before the rain came,” Ratliff said.
Armstrong climbed into contention after authoring a bogey-free 65 that left him 6 under for 36 holes. The owner of Bays Mountain Golf Course in Rogersville is going for his second ETA title to go along with the one he won in 2013.
Armstrong, who missed last year’s ETA, arrived in Elizabethton a new man. He has lost 60 pounds since November and the results are noticeable on the course.
“I said I have 10 years to really be competitive at this game,” he said. “I’ve changed my whole body. I’ve gained some distance and I’m so much more flexible.”
Armstrong was 5 under on the front nine when the weather came. It couldn’t have come at a worse time as far as he was concerned.
“I kind of cooled off,” he said. “Heading into the back I was thinking I can get it to 10 (under) today and that would be all right.”
The final group of Ratliff, Lane and Armstrong will have plenty of competition giving chase. Eleven players were within three shots of the lead.
Cameron Dugger and Jackson Skeen were at 139 and the group at 140 included Ben Harris, Sean Anderson, Gibson Miller, Cody Carlson, Chad Homan and Hunter Hartman.
Anderson also had a low round Saturday, firing a bogey-free 66 that left him 4 under.
“I’ve struggled with my driver,” said Anderson, who will be a senior at Tennessee Tech this year. “I was watching YouTube swing videos trying to find something this morning and I found it, just a little tip. I’ll keep that a secret, but it helped. I gave myself a ton of looks.”
The cut came at 149 and 32 players qualified for the final round.
In the senior division, Morristown’s Tim Moore shot 68 to grab a one-stroke lead. Moore was at 4-under 140 after two rounds.
Mike Wood of Franklin, North Carolina, was a stroke back after a 70 left him at 141.
Defending champion Mike Poe posted a 70 to move into contention. He’ll start the final round four strokes back.
First-round leader Chuck Bell shot 77 after opening with a 69 to fall six strokes off the pace.
In the super seniors, Pat Kenney assumed control when his 73 left him six strokes ahead of his nearest competitor. Kenney was at 3-over 147.
Danny Jones and Richard Parker were at 153.
ANOTHER ACE
Casey Goetz, sports director at WCYB-TV, made a hole-in-one on Saturday. Goetz aced the third hole, playing 163 yards, with a 7-iron.
It was the second ETA-week ace for Goetz, who made one during a practice round in 2014.
AGE IS JUST A NUMBER
Jerry Whitt, an Elizabethton member, bettered his age for the second round in a row. Playing from the senior tees in the super senior division, the 85-year-old Whitt shot 83 on Friday and 84 on Saturday.