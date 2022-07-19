Last month, Title IX celebrated its golden anniversary and 37 words opened the door for numerous female athletes to get opportunities in sports.
Since the mid-1970s, high school girls distance running has been one area in which Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia have been exceptionally strong.
The past five years, however, could be considered the “golden era” for the area.
Sasha Neglia of Dobyns-Bennett, Kelsey Harrington of Virginia High, Jenna Hutchins of Science Hill, Zoe Arrington of Tennessee High and Makaleigh Jessee of Abingdon raised what was already a high bar even higher.
“Having all of us in such a close region helped each other raise the bar,” said Neglia, who now runs for North Carolina. “The national meets are great, but I felt like some of my best races were run here locally. We really didn’t have to go all that far to get good competition.”
THE STREAK
In the previous 40-plus years, only two girls from the area — Maria Large of Virginia High and Whitney Spannuth of Science Hill — had either broken five minutes for the 1,600 meters and/or broken 11 minutes for the 3,200.
Since 2017, all of the aforementioned runners have done either or both.
“When one person does it, it inspires other people to want to achieve that same goal,” Hutchins said. “Everyone is working their hardest to get to the next level.”
The five runners have combined for 13 state individual championships in cross country and track in addition to garnering 38 all-state finishes and numerous records.
“The first time I broke five (minutes), I remember it being a far-off goal in middle school,” Neglia noted. “It was one of my first 1,600 races in high school and I remember thinking that I was just going to go out and do it.”
INSPIRATIONS
Every fire has to have a spark.
For some, it’s not necessarily one moment, but a series of events.
“I think a lot of it has to do with inspiration from other people,” said Harrington, also a runner for UNC. “Sasha and I had been running together since the start of middle school and I remember her beating me almost every time. I always wanted to be as good as Sasha, and it’s funny now that we’re at the same school and on the same team.”
For some, it runs in the family.
“For me, I really hadn’t looked at any of the professionals yet, but my sister (Sophia) had run, and I was always looking up to her,” Neglia said. “I wanted to be as good as her, if not better. She really led the way for me to run.”
“I always ran with my uncle and we always had a lot of fun running. I’m an only child, so I didn’t have any siblings to look up to,” Hutchins said. “It was mostly just focusing on bettering myself and having fun with it.”
“I’m also an only child, but my mom ran in high school and we’d always do family 5Ks together,” Jessee said. “It’s always been a part of my life.”
For Arrington, who had Neglia, Hutchins and Harrington to chase, the inspiration was obvious.
“I didn’t care about running at all in middle school,” Arrington said. “It eventually became something where I wanted to work hard, too, and be as good as they were.”
INJURIES AND SETBACKS
As with any sport, there are highs and lows. It’s the nature of the beast and injuries pair with accomplishments.
“I had to reevaluate myself after my sophomore year,” Harrington said. “Fueling was something that I was doing, but I wasn’t doing it properly. I really wasn’t doing enough, and that’s what led to my injury at the end of my junior year when I went to New Balance. I ended up with a stress fracture, but I think I could’ve run faster had I stayed healthy.”
Neglia was injured for part of her freshman year in Kingsport, and she missed the entire outdoor season.
“Fortunately, that’s the only major injury I’ve had,” Neglia said. “The time you have to take away to recover really makes you appreciate how much you really love running.”
Hutchins missed a good portion of her junior year of track at Science Hill and all of her senior cross country season because of injuries and rehab.
“Taking time off makes you realize how grateful you should be for the sport,” Hutchins said. “You can use that time to look forward to future goals and recuperate.”
For most of the last calendar year, Arrington dealt with injuries and sickness, but she hit her stride at the right time during the outdoor season.
“I got COVID, then I got hurt, and then I got COVID again, and then I got hurt again,” Arrington said. “It’s been a vicious cycle. I’ve learned more lessons from being hurt, and it makes everything mean a little bit more.”
NEXT IN LINE
For such a small area of the country, the hilly terrain of the region has produced some exceptional distance runners.
“Distance running in general has taken off for girls,” Arrington said. “So many more girls do it now than they did before.
“It is really cool to see all of us come through in such a short amount of time and we’ve cranked out these times.”
Three of the five are currently running at the Division I level and succeeding.
Neglia and Harrington are at UNC. Neglia earned honorable mention All-America honors in the steeplechase this spring.
Hutchins, who is at BYU, took a redshirt this winter and spring and will make her collegiate debut in the fall.
Arrington and Jessee will be high school seniors in the fall and have already had multiple Division I looks.
“There’s already a lot of history to build on,” Jessee said. “We grow up hearing and watching other people. I think it makes us want to really challenge ourselves in the sport. It really is a unique group of people in this area.”
CAMARADERIE AND COMPETITION
Even though none of the five went to the same high school and some are natural rivals, the sense of camaraderie becomes evident when one of them is on the big stage.
“I definitely pulled for Sasha when she was racing at track nationals last month,” Harrington said. “Even when you’re in the same race as someone on your team, you want them to do good for the team, but you do want to beat them. That happens a lot with Sasha and I being on the same team.”
“I watched Sasha on TV just to watch her race at NCAAs,” Arrington said. “When (Makaleigh) broke 11 for the first time back in the outdoor season, it wasn’t my best race. I was really happy for her, and it was a good feeling knowing that I helped her even though I crashed and burned. I know what it feels like to break that barrier and achieve that goal.”
“It is nice having that ability to watch and pull for each other,” Hutchins said. “We’re all from this area, and it’s not just in high school. When everyone moves on to a different school, it’s cool being able to recognize and actually know that person.”