Rainey's history runs deep with Virginia-Wise

WISE — When she was in high school, Dr. Kendall Rainey had her future set.
The Virginia-Wise athletic director planned to travel to Blacksburg and attend Virginia Tech. Her career as a softball player was coming to an end with high school graduation.
Instead, a fateful trip from the late Wayne Leftwich, then the coach of the UVA Wise softball program, to Patrick Henry in Glade Spring put the wheels in motion to change Rainey’s life.
“Coach Leftwich came to the school to talk to Nichole (Poore),” Rainey said.
Poore was an all-star pitcher for Patrick Henry, and Leftwich was looking to sign her. He invited Poore to come to Wise for an official visit, and he invited Rainey to come with her.
The trip made a big difference in Rainey’s life and in the future of UVA Wise’s softball program.
“I just really liked it, and everyone made you feel welcome. I thought I could play here and go to school. I just really liked it,” Rainey said of her first impression of UVA Wise.
Her impression of the school was right. Not only was Rainey an outstanding student and softball player, but she also played volleyball for the Cavs.
She was a rare student-athlete who played two sports for her entire collegiate career.
Her softball career ended as a member of the team that won its first Region XII championship and advanced to the NAIA national tournament for the first time in school history.
STAR ON THE DIAMOND
There are only a few categories in the softball program where you will not find Rainey’s name.
The UVA Wise hall of famer was the NAIA Region XII player of the year in 2005. She was an All-Appalachian Conference pick for four straight years and a three-time Region XII team member.
She ranks second in school history for most runs scored (157) and stolen bases (87). Rainey is also second on the career list for stolen base percentage (.978), as well as fourth in batting average (.358), fourth in triples (9), sixth in hits (203), sixth in total bases (243) and eighth in on-base percentage (.393).
She also is in the record book for single-season marks. Her 52 runs scored in 2005 put her second for most runs scored in a season.
As a junior, Rainey had a .405 batting average in 2003, the fifth highest for a single season. She also ranks both fourth and sixth in school history for most stolen bases in a single season. Rainey swiped 24 bases in 2005. In both the 2003 and 2004 seasons, Rainey recorded 22 stolen bases, the sixth-highest mark in UVA Wise history.
Rainey was also a leader for the Cavaliers in her senior year.
She and Poore were the only two seniors for a young team in 2005.
The Cavs lost a bunch of quality seniors off their 2004 team that finished with a school-record 41 games. With new coach Tori Raby taking over the program, expectations were guarded.
“We were a really young team,” Rainey said. “And there were a lot of good teams in the conference.”
One good team was AAC power Tennessee Wesleyan.
The Cavs edged out Wesleyan to win the AAC regular-season championship, but Wesleyan came back to win the conference tournament.
Both teams advanced to the Region XII tournament, where they met three times in two days.
After taking a 1-0 decision over Wesleyan in the first day of the tournament, UVA Wise advanced through the winner’s bracket to the tourney’s championship to face Wesleyan again.
“We did not have a good game in the first game and they forced us to the if-necessary game,” Rainey recalled of the regional championship.
Wesleyan rolled to a 15-0 win in the first game before UVA Wise made history by winning its first softball regional championship with a 4-3 win.
“It was an amazing win and accomplishment for us,” Rainey said.
The next trip on the journey was Huntsville, Ala., and the first national tournament appearance for the program.
“That was one of the most memorable trips of my career,” Rainey said. “It was just really something special.”
The trip was also one of mixed emotions for the senior leader. Her graduation day was the same week as the national tournament.
“As soon as I set foot on the field, I knew I was in the right place,” Rainey said of playing in the national tournament.
VOLLEYBALL, TOO
Rainey played high school volleyball, but the transition to the college game was a tough one, she remembered.
“The speed of the game was just so much faster,” she recalled.
The scoring system also changed in volleyball from side-out scoring to rally scoring during Rainey’s playing days.
The libero position was also introduced to the game. Rainey said the Cavaliers were blessed with one of the best liberos to play the position in Carrie Sparks.
“Carrie Sparks was amazing as defensive specialist and libero for us. She was the best libero that anyone could ask for,” Rainey said.
Like softball, Rainey was a part of history for volleyball at UVA Wise.
The setter, who finished her career with 949 assists, was on the 2004 team that recorded its first win in school history over volleyball powerhouse King.
“That was really an accomplishment for us. Everyone was thrilled and everyone in Greear Gym was just going crazy,” Rainey said.
The win over King gave the Cavs a share of the AAC title, another first for the program.
STILL A CAV
After graduation, Rainey spent four years in Knoxville pursuing her master’s degree and Ph.D. in sports-related studies at Tennessee. She also worked as a graduate assistant in sports operations with UT’s softball program.
Then UVA Wise called her home again. She became the volleyball coach at her alma mater in 2009.
Rainey coached the Cavs for three seasons before taking the position as associate athletic director, where she remained until 2017.
She has been the school’s athletic director since 2017.
During her time as associate athletic director and athletic director, Rainey has played a key role in the UVA Wise move from NAIA to NCAA DII and changing conferences from the Mountain East to the South Atlantic Conference.
“We’ve grown and accomplished a lot of good things,” Rainey said.