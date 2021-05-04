Heavy rains washed out scheduled high school sporting events throughout Southwest Virginia Tuesday.
Here’s a look at the rainouts and when makeup games are scheduled:
BASEBALL
Gate City at Abingdon, rescheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m.
Lee High at Union, rescheduled for Monday at 6 p.m.
Ridgeview at Wise Central, rescheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Eastside at Rye Cove, no makeup date set
Castlewood at Twin Springs, no makeup date set
Thomas Walker at J.I. Burton, no makeup date set
SOFTBALL
Gate City at Abingdon, rescheduled for Monday, May 24 at 6 p.m.
Union at Lee High, rescheduled for Saturday, May 15 at 1 p.m.
Ridgeview at Wise Central, rescheduled for May 24 at 5 p.m.
Eastside at Rye Cove, rescheduled for Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Castlewood at Twin Springs, rescheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m.
BOYS AND GIRLS SOCCER
Wise Central at Gate City, no makeup date set
Abingdon at John Battle, no makeup date set