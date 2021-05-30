COEBURN - A rainy night resulted in limited action at Lonesome Pine Raceway Saturday.
Three divisions completed rain-shortened races before the weather eventually forced track officials to cancel the rest of the night.
Rob Austin, of Castlewood, won the Pure Street event, edging out Mike Mays, also of Castlewood.
Brian Eggers and Billy Waters rounded out the top five.
The Pure 4 division featured 19 entries and was scheduled for 30 laps. But a steady rain forced the event to be shortened to 19 laps.
Josh Detwiler took the checkered flag when the event was officially called.
Larry Yeary, Paul Stanley, Bruce Crumbly and Jay Clendenin rounded out the top five.
Elby Harrison took the win in the rain-shortened Modified Street division.
Blayne Harrison finished second, while Steven Roark, Dalton Thomas and Jay Clendenin rounded out the top five.
The next racing action at LPR is scheduled for June 12.