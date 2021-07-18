ELIZABETHTON — The Kingsport Road Warriors wasted no time shedding the nasty taste of a first-game thumping from the day before, starting fast Saturday night in Appalachian League play against the Elizabethton River Riders.
However, Mother Nature intervened with stormy weather, stopping play and perhaps some mojo for an hour-and-a-half, with the Road Warriors holding a 2-0 edge through two innings.
Elizabethton proceeded to get it together after the rain delay, methodically rolling to a 7-3 victory at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.
The game, which ended at 11:53 p.m., was originally scheduled for the Model City but was moved to the River Riders’ home facility following Thursday’s abrupt cancellation of the Kingsport Axmen season.
The Road Warriors were designated as the home team.
FAST START
The Road Warriors (0-2) began impressively, getting shutdown pitching from Landon Slemp and some timely hitting to gain their early advantage.
A former standout at Science Hill, Slemp walked a man in each of the first two innings but suffered no damage.
Meanwhile, his offense scored a pair of quick runs in the bottom of the first.
Josh Hendricks, a 19-year-old Texan, stroked a one-out single to score Logan Harbin, who had reached on a dropped third strike, with the game’s first run.
Science Hill product Conner Hyatt then brought home Logen Sutton, who had walked, with a ground-ball out.
RIVER RIDERS STRIKE BACK
Elizabethton (19-16) bounced back quickly after the rain delay, scoring a run in the top of the third and two more in the fourth.
With Slemp back on the mound, D.J. Sullivan blasted a 397-foot solo home run to right-center, making it a 2-1 game.
The River Riders assumed their 3-2 lead in the next frame, Eli Young providing the go-ahead run with a one-out single.
Aggressive base running by Chase Adkison produced the tying run.
TAKING CONTROL
Elizabethton added two more runs in the fifth against Slemp and Garrett Gleason, who also played at Science Hill.
Slemp, a right-hander who gave up four earned runs in his 4 1/3 innings, was the losing pitcher after allowing three hits and four walks while striking out six.
Marcus Brown delivered one insurance run with an RBI-double. Another scored on a passed ball, upping the River Riders lead to 5-2.
Young homered to open the Elizabethton sixth, before Logan Sanders scored on a Gleason wild pitch, leaving the River Riders in control with a 7-3 lead.
Kingsport had scored a fifth-inning run on an RBI-fielder’s choice by Sutton.
Jack Wolgast pitched three innings of one-run relief to pick up the win, dominating with a six-strikeout performance.
OTHER NOTABLES
Kingsport got base hits from local products Nick Rosato (Elizabethton) and Preston Steele (Lebanon), in addition to playing good defensive ball.
One night after committing seven errors in their season-opener, the Road Warriors had just one miscue against the River Riders.
The Road Warriors, managed by Mike Guinn of TSSAA Class AA state champion Pigeon Forge, and the River Riders meet again Sunday at 5:30.