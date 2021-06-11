GATE CITY — The weather was the clear winner in Friday’s Mountain 7 baseball tournament semifinal between Gate City and Wise Central at the Scott County Sports Complex.
After a 30-minute rain delay in the middle of the fourth inning, the umpires ruled the game a no contest. Gate City was leading 2-0 and coming to bat.
The game will not be made up.
The Blue Devils received brilliant pitching from senior Jake Taylor, who was twirling a no-hitter. He struck out four and walked only two batters.
Gate City manufactured its runs in the third inning on RBI singles by Carter Babb and Ryan Jessee.
Central pitcher Ben Brickey wasn’t too bad on the mound himself. Brickey had only allowed three hits and struck out five when the game was called.
Both teams have qualified for the Region 2D tournament, which is set to begin on Monday.