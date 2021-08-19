Rivalries aren’t built in a day.

But they are made on Friday night.

Sure, it takes a few Friday nights before the elements of rivalry began to simmer into the minds of those involved. Science Hill and Elizabethton have been cooking up their special brand of high school football rivalry since 1925. And only now, 96 years after that first meeting, does the rivalry seem to have the perfect spice.

The newly named Railroad Rumble will take place Friday night at East Tennessee State University’s Greene Stadium with kickoff set for 7 p.m. As of Thursday morning, 4,500 tickets had been sold, and Science Hill athletic director Keith Turner said plenty of seats remain.

It’s the season opener, and it appears to have every ingredient needed for a gourmet viewing experience. Elizabethton is the two-time defending Class 4A state champion, with enough returning pieces to allow Cyclones fans a reasonable dream about a threepeat. Meanwhile, Science Hill enters with what it believes could be one of its best teams in decades.

Also, the Cyclones have won three straight games in this series. If they push it to four, it would be the longest streak since 1947. Add in the fact that Science Hill’s class of 27 seniors has never beaten the Cyclones, and the tension rises.

Need more hype? Elizabethton brings a 30-game winning streak into the contest. The Cyclones are tied with Greeneville for the second-longest winning streak in Northeast Tennessee history.

THE BEAUTY OF A RIVALRY

Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said it doesn’t take Elizabethton success to get his team interested in playing the Cyclones.

Shawn Witten

Stacy Carter

“Our kids are always excited about this game,” Carter said. “It’s one of the best games around. The ETSU thing is pretty neat, and now they’re making a big deal with the trophy for the winner, but I don’t think it has changed. It has always been a big game.”

Elizabethton coach Shawn Witten said he believes his team will respond well to the college atmosphere.

“It helps to have guys who have been there and done that,” said Witten. “We also have guys who have witnessed and seen what it takes.”

SCIENCE HILL STANDOUTS

On offense, the Hilltoppers boast senior quarterback Jaxon Diamond, who threw for 2,029 yards last season with 23 touchdowns — in just nine games.

Witten and his staff have taken notice, realizing they won’t see the same kid who was getting his feet wet in last year’s opener.

“Jaxon has a good arm and can make every throw on the field,” Witten said. “He’s not afraid to thread the needle. He does a great job with his feet, and he’s a gutsy quarterback.”

There’s a deep receiving group headlined by Cole Torbett, who needs three catches to reach 100 for his career. Baylor Brock brings 4.5 speed to the backfield and could be this year’s breakout performer in the area.

And the offensive line has tons of experience. For example, junior center Kellen Hensley begins his third season as a full-time starter.

On defense, the Hilltoppers have what Carter said may be his best-ever linebacker duo in Justus Sutton and Cade Fleeman. Those guys are complemented by a ferocious front and theft-hungry secondary, including Jeremiah Hise and his six-pick season in 2020.

ELIZABETHTON STANDOUTS

It starts at the quarterback position with senior Bryson Rollins, whose only comparison in Northeast Tennessee history from a statistical standpoint is former David Crockett standout Cade Larkins — who is arguably the best this area has ever produced.

Rollins is ninth on the state’s all-time list for combined rushing and passing touchdowns with 106. He also has a receiving touchdown to his credit.

But Carter said his team can’t focus too much on Rollins.

“We’ve played him, and we know he’s a phenomenal football player,” Carter said. “Is he important? Yes. He is the key to everything. But we know they have other weapons.”

Included in that weaponry is receiver Jake Roberts along with running backs Cade Russell and Nate Stephens. Also, the Cyclones boast a pair of battle-tested offensive linemen in guard Owen Slagle and tackle Connor Johnson.

On defense, the Cyclones will rely on a tough defensive line — led by Trenton Taylor — and a playmaking secondary, led by Roberts.

KEYS TO WIN

Carter: “We think our front seven is pretty good. We want to stop the run and make them one dimensional.”

Witten: “We have to do a good job of getting numbers to the football. Our tackling has to be spot on.”

NO LOOKING BACK

Witten said his team has to be a 2021 version.

“It’s easy for teams like us to try to compare ourselves to 2019 and 2020,” Witten said. “But we’ve really got to be ourselves.”