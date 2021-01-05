NORTON — The J.I. Burton boys used their 1-2 offensive punch of Zac Campbell and Trevor Culbertson and Noa Godsey-powered defensive excellence to earn a key Cumberland District basketball win Tuesday.
Campbell scored 30 points, Culbertson recorded a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds and the Raiders stayed unbeaten with a 66-58 victory over Twin Springs at Stan Wilson Gym.
KEY QUARTER
Twin Springs (2-2, 1-2) led 20-15 after a fast-tempo first quarter, but Burton(4-0, 2-0) took control in the second by scoring the first 10 points of the quarter to build a 25-20 lead.
The Raiders never trailed again.
A strong defense was key in slowing the quick-attack Titans.
“Noa Godsey is our guy for defense,” Culbertson said. “He’s an animal out there.”
Caleb Church concurred, but Burton’s second-year coach also cited a good defensive effort from the whole team, including Ethan Linsey. Linsey grabbed eight rebounds and blocked a pair of shots.
“I thought (Lindsey) and (Elijah) Lovell boxed out really well and got boards for us. They busted their butts down there getting rebounds and Jordan Mabe, as well. He did a good job of getting down there with the big guys and boxing out,” Church said.
Connor Lane battled through the Raiders’ defense to lead the Titans with 30 points, and Brad Owens finished with 18. They also had six rebounds apiece, and Mason Elliot pulled down a team-best eight boards.
TOO HIGH A HILL
The Titans played Burton evenly for most of the game but could not overcome the Raiders’ second-quarter outburst.
“It was a battle. We just couldn’t match their run there,” Twin Springs coach Tyler Webb said. “I thought we got off to a really good start and they came back and made a run. We knew this game would be a pretty even matchup.
“It just stayed even the rest of the way. We never could get a big run again to overcome the deficit. We didn’t go as deep on the bench as we normally do. We were trying to match up with their skill set and we got a little tired and winded down the stretch. And they just made a few more big plays than we did down the stretch.”
A LITTLE INSURANCE
Though the scoring slowed in the second half, Burton started the third quarter the same way it did the second quarter: with a run.
The Raiders outscored the Titans 8-3 over the first five minutes of the period to increase their lead to 46-36.
The Titans got back within four twice in the final quarter, at 49-45 and 51-47, but could get no closer.