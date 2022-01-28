NORTON — Any basketball team wanting to compete with J.I. Burton’s boys down the final stretch of the regular season may want to get its track shoes out.
The Raiders used their speed on both ends of the court Friday to take a 73-55 Cumberland District win over Rye Cove at Stan Wilson Gymnasium.
The Raiders (8-7, 5-0) took advantage of their quickness on defense to pressure Rye Cove (14-3, 5-2) into hurried shots and 19 turnovers, and they in turn made baskets on the other end out of the transition game.
“That was kind of our game plan, to get them in transition and run. That’s where we make our money,” Burton coach Caleb Church said. “We’re fast and we’re athletic. The whole team is athletic and quick and they can all run down the court.”
The game stayed close through the first quarter, but Burton used a 17-2 run in the second period to go up 38-24 before the Eagles answered the run with a scoring spree of their own.
Rye Cove cut the Raiders lead to 38-31 with a 10-3 outburst late in the second, but Burton closed the first half with five straight points for a 43-31 lead.
“It was a great team effort. Everyone contributed so well,” Church said.
Jaymen Buchanan scored seven points for the Raiders. His biggest effort, however, came on the defensive end.
Buchanan gives up about 5 inches to 6-foot-7 Rye Cove star Ethan Chavez but still kept him somewhat in check. Chavez finished with 25 points but seemed frustrated while trying to find his way inside, an outcome courtesy of Buchanan’s defensive effort.
“He played his tail off for his team tonight,” Church said of Buchanan. “We told Jaymen in practice, ‘You take Chavez out of the plays as much as possible. If you’ve got to follow him to get a drink of water during a timeout, you take him out of the play.’ And he did that.”
The Raiders also took advantage of having Zac Campbell back on the floor.
Campbell, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the 2021 spring hoops season, has played in Burton’s last six games and averaging about 20 points. On Friday, Burton’s floor leader scored a team-high 23.
Campbell admitted he’s still nervous about his knee when he gets on the court, but the fear goes away when he gets into the flow of the game.
“I love it and I’m going to keep doing it,” Campbell said. “I get into my own head and I get excited to be out there. I just love the game.”
Noa Godsey added 15 points and Esau Teasley 11 for the Raiders. Lonnie Lindsey scored 10 points and had 15 rebounds.
Rye Cove’s Matthew Rhoton scored 20 points to complement Chavez’s effort.
Eagles coach Michael Paul Berry said playing on the road at a packed gym was a learning experience for his team.
“This was a pretty hostile environment tonight,” Berry noted. “We’ll take this experience and learn from it, hopefully, and get better. And be a better team for it.”
SENSABAUGH DOMINATES
Burton’s girls breezed to a 50-26 win over Rye Cove.
Rehgan Sensabaugh came up big for the Lady Raiders (9-7 and 3-3) with 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Anyah Hollinger scored 14 points.
Rye Cove (4-11, 2-5) got 13 points from Naquila Harless.