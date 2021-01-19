NORTON — J.I. Burton’s dynamic scoring duo of Trevor Culbertson and Zac Campbell had another solid night Tuesday, while the Raiders defense came through just at the right time.
Culbertson scored 21 points and Campbell put 20 on the scoreboard to power Burton to a key 59-50 Cumberland District boys basketball win over Eastside at Stan Wilson Gymnasium.
GETTING DEFENSIVE
The Spartans — powered by the double-double performance of Reece Mullins, the bull’s-eye shooting of Will Stansberry and the strong inside presence of Eli McCoy — remained close with the Raiders throughout the first three quarters of play.
Burton held a 46-42 advantage heading into the final period before back-to-back baskets and a Mullins free throw put the Spartans up 47-46 with just under seven minutes left to play.
That’s when the Raiders’ defense took over.
Led by sophomore Noa Godsey, Burton (8-1, 5-1) held Eastside (3-6, 2-3) scoreless for close to four minutes while the Raiders used an 11-0 run to pull away.
“They stick me on the (other team’s) best people all the time,” Godsey said of his defensive play. “Our defense always plays a role.
“Trevor Culbertson and Zac Campbell, on offense, move the ball well. They always move the ball well. They find open players and open shots. They look at me (to make stops) on defense and they move it on offense and it usually works out well.”
By the end of its fourth-quarter run, Burton led 57-47 with 2:58 remaining.
Godsey said the offensive outburst was nice, but it was just the Raiders doing what the Raiders do.
“We were just playing ball,” he said. “We always just play ball and it works out usually.”
Things did not work out as well for Eastside.
Spartans coach Patrick Damron was pleased with the shooting of Stansberry and Mullins, but he said his team’s defense let the sharpshooting Culbertson find too many open shots.
“We let Trevor get loose on us,” Damron said. “Trevor is a good ballplayer and I feel like we did our best to contain him most of the night. But there was a stretch there for two or three minutes where he willed Norton to a victory.
“He’s a good player. He had the ball in his hands and good things were happening.”
WHAT ABOUT MCCOY?
Damron also wanted to see his team work the ball under the basket more to the 6-foot-5 McCoy.
“We had a stretch in the game where we really needed to get the ball down low to (McCoy) and we just didn’t do it,” the coach said. “We just never could get him in the right spot to get a basket.
“I don’t know how many points he had, but it wasn’t enough.”
McCoy finished with nine points and 15 rebounds.
Stansberry and Mullins led Eastside with 17 points apiece. Mullins also pulled down 12 rebounds.
Ethan Lindsey totaled 11 rebounds for Burton.