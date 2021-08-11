NORTON — Expectations are always high when it comes to football at J.I. Burton.
Just ask senior quarterback Jaymen Buchanan.
“We’re always expected to win the district, compete for the region. Here, among ourselves we want to compete for a state championship and we think we can,” Buchanan said.
The quarterback helped Burton to the Region 1D championship game in the spring, but the Raiders were forced to forfeit to Holston before the title game was played because of COVID concerns.
“It was really frustrating,” Buchanan said of the forfeit. “We worked all season. Had a shortened season. Went into the playoffs and we expected to beat Holston in the regional championship.
“We didn’t get to play at all just because of COVID. It was just a really tough way to end the season.”
Burton coach Jacob Caudill shares in Buchanan’s frustration of not getting a shot at a regional crown.
“We just wanted a chance to compete in that regional championship game,” Caudill said. “Holston had a good football team. I think we were ready to accept that challenge.”
Caudill said not having a chance to play in the regional championship game in the spring made the Raiders a little hungrier to try to get back to the regional title game this fall.
Burton is even hungrier after losing the regional championship to Patrick Henry in the fall of 2019.
“We wanted a chance to compete in the regional championship and didn’t get it. I think this year this team is a little hungrier,” Caudill said. “I think they’re ready to go back and see if we can’t get that regional championship that’s got away from the last two seasons.”
FOUR IN A ROW?
Buchanan and his senior classmates, Esau Teasley and Johnny Williams among others, have a chance to set Burton history this year.
The Raiders have won three straight district championships, tying a school record.
Leadership is not a question this season for the Raiders.
Buchanan, Teasley and Williams are natural leaders for the Raiders.
Caudill said Buchanan is built to be a quarterback, physically and mentally.
“Jaymen is a born leader,” Caudill said. “We lost to Honaker (in Region 1D baseball), I think on a Monday night, and he was in the weight room Tuesday” asking coaches to throw with him.
Teasley is also a leader on and off the field for the Raiders.
The day before classes started at Burton, Teasley kept the team on the field talking to each of the players.
“He told them that they were a representation of the John I. Burton football team and they needed to come to school with the right frame of mind and right attitude.
STARTING THE SEASON
The Raiders will have to have the right attitude as they head into the season.
Burton hosts Class 2 Ridgeview to start the season on Aug. 26 before hosting perennial Region 1D power Chilhowie and traveling to defending Region 2D champion Union the next two weeks.