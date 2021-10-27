EWING — Castlewood’s Adam Gibson has had a standout season so far, and he added to his many laurels on Wednesday at the Cumberland District cross country championships at the Wilderness Road State Park.
Gibson easily won the individual title, covering the rolling 5-kilometer course in 19:20 and winning by 1:15. Gibson finished runner-up in the spring to teammate Dylan Ingle in a sprint finish.
Needless to say, he didn’t need a fast finish on Wednesday.
“I was going to go out from the start, push myself and see if I could beat my time from the last race here,” Gibson said. “I’m pleased with my time, and I’m especially pleased with my teammates and their finishes.”
The top two teams and top 15 individuals in each race qualify for next week’s Region 1D meet at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol.
The J.I. Burton boys made a bit of history, winning the program’s first-ever team title and ending Castlewood’s long reign over the league. The Raiders racked up 35 points and we led by Robert Emershaw’s fourth-place showing (22:04), followed by Braylon McConnell (fifth in 23:38), Braydon Dutton (11th in 24:34), Ben Cochrane (12th in 24:51) and Austin Gilliam (18th in 28:49).
“We felt coming in that maybe we’re not the fastest, but we stick together in a pack and that’s the key,” Burton coach Chris Crabtree said. “We’ve worked super hard to build this team up. Castlewood has dominated this district for years and this program we have is not old, but we’ve either never had enough runners or Castlewood has won it.
“It feels really good to win the first one because that was the goal from the start.”
Thomas Walker was the team runner-up with 43 points and was led by Waylon Ball’s individual runner-up finish (21:35).
FIELDS PULLS UPSET
Eastside senior Gracie Cress came into the race having won the previous three editions of the meet and was looking to become a rare four-time champion.
J.I. Burton sophomore Kaylen Fields, however, had other ideas in mind and a strategy that she had been working on for weeks.
“It feels great to be a district champion knowing that I have put in work every day since March,” Fields said. “I’ve been to morning practices and I’ve even run at midnight sometimes to make sure I hit a PR every night.”
Fields trailed Cress for most of the race, but after the second mile had passed, Fields burst into the lead and never looked back. Her winning time was 24:29, over a minute in front of the three-time champ.
“Knowing that she was my competition, it made me work harder every time I saw her at a race,” Fields said. “My coach put in a strategy to stay behind (Cress) the whole time and let her wear herself out and then beat her in the end.”
LADY EAGLES BACK ON TOP
Having been just a couple of years removed from winning six consecutive district titles, the Rye Cove girls reasserted their dominance with another victory on Wednesday.
The Lady Eagles racked up 24 points and were led by Alexa Goins’ third-place finish (27:25) followed by Morgyn Bledsoe (fourth in 27:55), Katelyn Chapman (fifth in 28:02), Vivian Boles (sixth in 28:28) and Harley Moseley (11th in 30:59).
“I’m very proud of this group. They’ve worked hard and this has been a special group,” Rye Cove coach Lisa Roller said. “If we don’t have practice, they’ll get together and go do a run on their own. It’s nice to bring the trophy back to Rye Cove.”
Defending champion Burton was runner-up with 33 points.