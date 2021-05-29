NICKELSVILLE — J.I. Burton built a five-run lead and then held off a seventh-inning rally by Twin Springs to take a 6-4 Cumberland District baseball win Saturday.
Cameron Sargent was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and scored a run for the Raiders (6-3, 6-3). Jaymen Buchanan was 2-for-4 with an RBI and scored two runs.
Caleb McCurdy added two RBIs and scored and Chris Branham drove in a run for Burton.
Branham also picked up the complete-game win on the mound. He worked all seven innings, giving up four runs on five hits, while recording four strikeouts and three walks.
Twin Springs mounted a furious comeback attempt in the bottom of the seventh. Powered by a two-RBI double from Dillon Thompson and an RBI single from Josh Dorton, the Titans (5-6, 4-5) scored three runs in the final inning.
Tristan Counts, Alex Dockery and Chase Daugherty accounted for Twin Springs’ other hits.
Dockery suffered the loss despite striking out six in just four innings. He gave up four runs on four hits with three walks.
Daugherty pitched the final three innings, surrendering two runs on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
Both teams are scheduled to complete their regular season on Tuesday, Burton at home against Castlewood and Twin Springs on the road at Eastside.