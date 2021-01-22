NICKELSVILLE — J.I. Burton’s Zac Campbell scored six of his team-high 21 points in overtime Friday to spark a key Cumberland District boys basketball win over Twin Springs.
After the Titans battled back from a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter to send the game to OT, Burton outscored them 8-2 in the extra frame to take a 60-54 win.
Burton (9-1, 6-1) kept its lead in the district race. Twin Springs (8-3, 5-3) dropped two games behind the Raiders in the loss column.
JUST ANOTHER NIGHT
Just like many other nights in the Cumberland this season, the win did not come easy for the Raiders.
“That’s what you expect,” Burton coach Caleb Church said. “We knew the top this year and we knew we were going to have to battle. It’s kind of been wishy-washy up to this point.
“I think tonight we stepped up big defensively. Everybody’s defensive effort was good. It was just a team effort and that’s what got us the win.”
SETTING THE TONE
The teams played closely throughout the first half and half of the third quarter.
Trailing by one in the third, Burton used a quick-paced attack on both ends of the floor to outscore the Titans 14-6 over the final 3:30 of the period. The run helped Burton build a 43-36 lead heading into the fourth.
But Twin Springs battled back, using the 1-2 scoring punch of Connor Lane and Brad Owens to erase the Burton lead.
The Raiders appeared to deliver the knockout punch on a 3-point shot from Campbell with 1:15 left in regulation, but Twin Springs answered quickly with a Lane 3 to tie the game at 52 with 1:01 on the clock.
Burton held the ball successfully for a last-second shot attempt, but it was off the mark and the game went to overtime.
EXTRA HOOPS
After Twin Springs went up 54-52 early in OT, another Campbell 3-pointer put Burton ahead 55-54 with 2:25 remaining, and the Raiders never trailed again.
“We just didn’t make enough plays down the stretch. They did. We didn’t,” Titans coach Tyler Webb said. “They killed us on the offensive boards and got a lot of second-chance opportunities down the stretch that really hurt us.”
FINISHING THE DEAL
Trevor Culbertson added a basket at the 1:48 mark to put Burton ahead 57-54.
The Raiders had a chance to ice the win in the final 35 seconds but missed the front end of three consecutive 1-and-1s at the foul line.
Ethan Lindsey connected on 1 of 2 free throws with 24 seconds left to put Burton ahead 58-54. Campbell closed out the scoring with two free throws with seven seconds left.
“We kept getting offensive rebounds and got to the free-throw line, but we struggled with our shots a little. At the end, we got me the ball and I went up there and I was able to make them,” Campbell said.
THE NUMBERS
In addition to Campbell’s 21, Burton got 11 points and 12 rebounds from Culbertson, 12 points from Noa Godsey and 11 points from Lindsey.
Lane finished with 26 points and Owens had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Titans.