BIG STONE GAP — Appomattox lived up to its billing Saturday.
The highly touted Raiders have built a dominating program in VHSL Class 2 football over the past decade.
In Saturday’s state semifinal game at Bullitt Park, Appomattox earned its fifth trip to the state final in the past six seasons with a 51-20 win over Union.
The Raiders (9-0) will play at Stuarts Draft in the Class 2 title contest next weekend. Stuarts Draft earned the opportunity to host the championship game with a 44-13 win over Poquoson in the other Class 2 semifinal.
SETTING THE TONE
Appomattox needed just one play from scrimmage to get on the scoreboard and set the tone for the game.
Senior Keyshawn Baker found a hole through the middle of the Union defense and sprinted off on a 57-yard touchdown run to put the Raiders up 7-0 just 13 seconds into the game.
“With our option offense if we make good reads and good blocks it can be very tough because we do have a few kids that can hit those big plays,” Appomattox interim coach Stephen Castello said. “For high school kids, it just gives them a ton of energy. And just being able to play off that energy is going to always help them.”
Baker’s energy helped lead an offensive unit that racked up 444 yards against a solid Union defense.
Baker finished with 163 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. NCAA Division I prospect Jonathan Pennix totaled 124 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
Pennix, just a sophomore, is already fielding college offers, including from Boston College.
Appomattox quarterback Tre Lawing was more of a threat on the ground than through the air. The junior finished with 93 yards on 13 carries and three TDs.
Appomattox also got a big touchdown run from reserve running back Ervis Davin, a junior who turned his lone carry of the day into a 53-yard scoring sprint.
CRUCIAL MISTAKES
After Appomattox’s quick-strike touchdown, Union looked to be on its way to answering in the manner Bears coach Travis Turner prefers his offense to move: methodically on the ground.
The Bears (6-3) marched from their own 20-yard line to the Appomattox 29 in 12 plays. But then a fumble gave the ball back to the Raiders and ended the threat.
“We wanted to come in and run the football and limit their possessions on offense,” Turner said. “We had a really good drive going and then we put it on the ground and they recovered it and they scored. And then we fumbled on the kickoff.”
Union fumbled away the ball for the third time late in the opening half to stop another potential point-producing drive.
“Once it started snow-balling, we couldn’t stop it. We couldn’t stop their momentum. They’ve got too many athletes. Too many people that can score in so many different ways,” Turner said.
ONE LAST SHOT
Trailing 31-6 at the halftime break, Union opened the second half with its most impressive drive of the game.
The Bears marched 54 yards in 10 plays with Zavier Lomax capping the drive with a touchdown run.
Lomax, who finished with 168 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries, added the 2-point conversion run to cut the Appomattox lead to 31-14 with 7:10 left in the third quarter.
“We came out in the second half and had a great drive,” Turner said. “We put the ball in the end zone. We could have come and laid down and put no effort out there, but I was tickled with the way our team responded.”
Union’s second-half start also drew the attention of the Appomattox sideline.
“Give Union credit. They took a couple of big punches from us and then they started chipping back away with some plays of their own and that’s a testament to their kids and their coaches that they don’t give up,” Castello said. “They don’t quit when they’re down.”
The Raiders responded with a seven-play, 58-yard scoring drive to build a 38-14 lead and knock the breath out of Union’s comeback hopes.
The Bears continued to battle, but the deficit was too much to overcome in the final quarter.
CINDERELLA RUN ENDS
It was like Cinderella going to the ball.
The run to the state semifinals was a surprise this season for the Bears, the second and final seed to make the playoff field from the Mountain 7 District.
They were underdogs in consecutive weeks to Graham and Wise Central in the Region 2D semifinals and regional championship games but won each time.
Union was again the underdog in the state semifinals but fought the Raiders until the final seconds had ticked off the clock.
“This is special. Especially for our seven seniors to be able to play for the Region D championship and to win it and to make it to the state semifinal game,” Turner said. “This community should be proud of these kids. They worked hard. We’ve got some really special kids and a special community here.
“It’s always special to get to this point. We just came across a team that was a little bit better than us. They had a little more speed, were a little more athletic. Overall, I think our kids played hard.”