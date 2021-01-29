NORTON — J.I. Burton wasted little time taking control of its game Friday on the way to winning its first outright Cumberland District regular-season championship in boys basketball in eight years.
The Raiders (12-1, 8-1) jumped to a 22-5 first-quarter lead and rolled to a 67-27 victory over Thomas Walker at Stan Wilson Gymnasium.
Burton collected not only the Cumberland’s championship banner but also the top seed for the upcoming district tournament and the league’s top seed for the Region 1D tournament, scheduled to begin in two weeks.
Taking control early was key, Burton coach Caleb Church said.
“We pushed the tempo and ran the floor and had good transition buckets,” Church noted. “Ethan Lindsey really ran the floor well and so did (Elijah) Lovell. I just thought we played really good team basketball and that’s really what got us the win.”
Clinching the title Friday was something the Raiders also wanted to get out of the way before traveling to Coeburn on Saturday to face district rival Eastside in the final game of the regular season.
“We wanted to make that 10-minute trip down the road a little relaxing and having that burden off our back,” Church said. “That does feel good having that out of the way. That’s one of the reasons we rested some of those starters. We’ve got another game (Saturday). A big one against Eastside. So we’ve got to get ready for that one.”
SCORING FIGURES
Lindsey led Burton’s balanced scoring with 14 points.
“We had our minds set on winning and we did the little things right and I think that’s what got us the W,” the junior said. “We distributed the ball well and we hit our shots.”
Zac Campbell had 10 points for Burton, and Chris Branham and Lovell each scored nine.
Thomas Walker (4-8, 3-7) got 13 points from Zack Kidwell in the Pioneers’ regular-season finale.