NORTON — J.I. Burton started fast and never looked back in Saturday’s 66-33 win over Holston in the Region 1D boys basketball championship game inside Stan Wilson Gymnasium.
The Raiders (14-2) won their second regional title in three years, matching the feat from the 2018-19 season.
“Our guys came out and played hard because they wanted this,” Burton coach Caleb Church said. “I’m so excited for them and they’ve worked their butts off this year.”
Ethan Lindsey had a superb offensive night for Norton, scoring a game-high 19 points on 9-for-14 shooting and making one of his two free throws.
“Ethan has stepped up for us time in and time out,” the 27-year-old Church said. “Last night, he played against (Grundy center) Cade Looney, who is like twice his size, and he played great.
“He’s a garbage man going up to get those rebounds and cleaning it up.”
Senior guard Trevor Culbertson added a solid 14 points and Zac Campbell threw in 11.
The Raiders sped out to a 16-2 lead and led by 29 points at the break. The Norton squad shot an impressive 28-for-55 from the floor while holding Holston to just 13-for-56.
“It was a great season and these guys believed in each other,” Holston coach Jeff Austin said. “This game tonight is not indicative of our season and especially how we played the last eight games.”
The Cavaliers (12-6), playing in their first regional final since 1985, had a tough time getting much of anything going. They committed nine first-half turnovers, which led to quick transition offense for Burton.
The Raiders feasted on such opportunities to expand their lead, converting seven of Holston’s miscues into points.
“We never could get on track,” Austin said. “Even in the second half, we’d come down and make a shot then miss three straight. They did a good job of getting the boards. Give Burton all the credit.
“What they do gives a lot of people problems with a dribble-drive offense and having shooters.”
Holston’s Nick Delatos, a senior guard, picked up his third foul midway through the second quarter, and the Cavs’ offense went quiet.
The lone Holston player in double digits, Delatos finished with 16 points on 6-of-19 shooting and a 3-of-4 effort from the charity stripe.
Church said he believes the two-week break between the end of the regular season and the region tournament ultimately benefited his team. Norton, with the top seed for the region already locked up, opted out of the Cumberland District tournament.
“I think it did help us in the end, although I was a little iffy about that two-week break,” he said.
The Raiders will host the winner between Parry McCluer and Narrows on Wednesday in the VHSL semifinals. The Region 1C championship game was delayed until Sunday because of inclement weather.