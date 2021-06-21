BRISTOL, Tenn. — It took a shot of about 35 feet for Radford to advance to the state soccer championship.
Senior Makenzie Page’s goal in the ninth minute lifted the Lady Bobcats to a 1-0 win over Virginia High on Monday in the VHSL Class 1 girls semifinal game at Sugar Hollow Park.
Both teams played aggressively from the start and stayed on the attack throughout the match.
Radford finished with 17 shots on goal, but senior goalie Madison Worley and the Virginia High defense answered the call for the most part. Worley finished with 10 saves.
The Lady Bearcats (14-2) had eight scoring opportunities but could not find the back of the net.
Virginia High coach Justin Hayden was pleased with his team’s effort in the season-ending loss.
“I thought we played really well,” Hayden said. “Here’s my thing. The last 10, 12 years, Region D could not have competed in that game and I felt like we did.”
Virginia High matched Radford, one of the top soccer programs in the state, in attacks during the first half.
Early in the second half, Radford was the more aggressive team in the early going, but Virginia High continued its strong defensive play. The Lady Bearcats grew more urgent with their attack in the final 15 minutes.
“A lot of times, we need something good to happen and that kind of picks us up,” Hayden said. “We kept waiting on it and waiting on it and waiting on it, but we never could get that breakthrough. ...
“I think they played well on possession, Radford did, but I thought we had plenty of chances. We just didn’t finish like we wanted to, but we competed to the end.”
Virginia High enjoyed one of its better seasons, winning the Southwest District championship and capturing its first regional title since 2009.