The last major racing event of the year at Bristol Dragway is currently underway with the RAD Torque Systems Fall Fling.

It features the best big-money bracket racers in the country competing for some of the largest payouts in bracket drag racing. The Fall Fling, promoted by longtime Sportsman racer Peter Biondo, is headlined by Friday’s $100,000 main event.

