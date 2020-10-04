Jonesborough driver Bobby Mays won for the third time in his past four Classic division starts Saturday night at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap.
Mays led a charge of Johnson City-area drivers. Charles Bates was second, Mays’ nephew Marcus and brother Jeff finished third and fourth, respectively, and Chuck Kilian rounded out the top five.
Blountville’s Zack Walton scored his sixth Front Wheel Drive win of the season ahead of Daniel Wright and Jason Ketron.
Knoxville’s Jason Welshan grabbed his first win of the season in the Crate Late Model division, denying Cameron Weaver once again. Still trying to find victory lane this year, the Crossville driver was the runner-up for the fifth time in 2020.
Former track champion Tim Maupin of Johnson City was a season-best third.
Seymour’s Brad Seagle scored the Sportsman Late Model win. Jody Horton and Adam Mitchell took the other two podium spots.
Parrottsville’s Wayne Rader took the checkered flag in Street Stock ahead of David Clark and Tracy.
RICHARDSON TRIUMPHS IN THUNDER VALLEY
Scotty Richardson beat Nick Folk in a battle of former NHRA world champions to win Saturday’s rescheduled Spring Fling Million race at Bristol Dragway in Bristol, Tennessee.
Richardson, a Kentucky driver with a combined six NHRA and IHRA Sportsman titles, had an advantage of .003 in reaction time, and that was the margin needed for his orange Chevy II to hold off the blue dragster of Folk, the 2016 NHRA Super Comp champion.