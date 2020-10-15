Zach Osborne is now in the company of motocross legends.
The Abingdon rider wrapped up the Lucas Oil AMA 450MX National Championship on Saturday. Osborne, 31, became the oldest rider to win the AMA’s premier class after winning the 250 national championship in 2017.
Osborne, who had four wins, six moto wins and 10 podium finishes, joins such names as Ricky Carmichael, Ryan Dungey, Rick Johnson and Jeff Ward as those with both 450 and 250 national championships. He is the second national champion from the Tri-Cities area following Johnson City’s Mike Brown, who won the 2001 AMA 125cc title.
The Husqvarna rider had moto finishes of 5-7 to place sixth overall in the series’ final race at California’s Fox Raceway. He ended with a 355-343 margin over Florida rider Adam Cianciarulo in the final standings with 2019 champion Eli Tomac third with 321 points.
At the local level, the Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series returns to action Saturday at Cathey’s Creek MX in Forest City, North Carolina.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
Championship night is scheduled for Friday at Kingsport Speedway.
It’s the last NASCAR Weekly Racing Series points night of the 2020 season, highlighted by a 75-lap, $1,500-to-win Late Model Stock race on the 3/8-mile concrete oval.
Kres VanDyke, who has a single-season record 15 wins, has already clinched the Late Model Stock championship as has Tony Dockery in Pure Street. Kevin Canter is trying to go undefeated on the season in Mod 4, while other points leaders are Kyle Barnes in Sportsman and Billy Byington in Pure 4.
Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with practice, qualifying and racing set to begin at 8 p.m.
The popular Tour of Destruction comes to Kingsport Speedway on Saturday. It includes a school bus race, monster trucks, a trailer race with a boat or camper, demolition derby, car soccer and other events.
As the title suggests, there will be a lot of torn up machinery with the action scheduled from 7-10 p.m.
LONESOME PINE RACEWAY
It’s Food City Race Night at Lonesome Pine Raceway on Saturday with practice starting at 11 a.m. and qualifying at 3 p.m.
Races at the 3/8-mile asphalt oval start at 5 p.m. highlighted by a 50-lap feature for the Limited Late Model class and a 35-lap race for the open-wheel USAC Midgets.
The Mod 4, Pure 4, Pure Street and Enduro classes will also be racing.
CHEROKEE RACE PARK
The Rogersville drag strip hosts the second annual Makinna Smith Memorial Race on Saturday. Smith, a two-time track champion in the Junior Dragster class and a Jefferson County High School student, was tragically killed in a 2018 highway accident.
Gates open at 10 a.m. with time trials to start at noon. Races for the Pro, No Box, Junior and Motorcycle divisions are scheduled.
Champions from Cherokee and other tracks over North America are heading to Memphis International Raceway this weekend for the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) Summit SuperSeries World Finals. The event caps off the season for the most prestigious national championship in bracket racing.
The Box and No Box prize packages includes $20,000-to-win, a vacation for two to Aruba, along with the world champion trophy and diamond ring. Sportsman and Junior Dragster titles are also to be decided.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY
There is no racing at Volunteer Speedway this weekend with racing set to return on Saturday, Oct. 24 with a seven-division program headlined by Crate Late Model and Sportsman Late Model features.