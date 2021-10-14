BRISTOL — “Speed” is the one word that comes to the mind of drag racers when talking about this weekend’s NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway.
With the race taking place in October instead of the traditional Father’s Day weekend in June, cooler temperatures and a more stable track should allow for record speeds.
Ron Capps, a five-time Thunder Valley Nationals winner in the Funny Car ranks, sees both his elapsed time of 3.884 seconds and Del Worsham’s speed record of 329.42 mph going by the wayside.
“It’s going to be different, a lot faster, and I don’t doubt that we will see track records fall in every category,” Capps said. “We’ve had some epic Friday night sessions there, but I have a good feeling that will be broken.”
Fellow Funny Car racer J.R. Todd doesn’t expect it will even feel like the same race. However, he believes it should make for better racing with the drivers being able to navigate their way over the track’s bumps.
“I think it’s going to be extremely different. On Sunday, it’s usually so hot and muggy, it makes for the tricky track conditions,” Todd said. “With the track and air conditions being better, we should run a lot better than usual.”
Brittany Force, the 2017 Top Fuel champion, has been running great as of late. The conditions could play right into her hands. She’s on an incredible streak of nine No. 1 qualifying efforts in a row and 11 poles for this season.
She set the national record speed of 338.17 mph in October 2019 at Las Vegas and looks to break Bristol track records of 3.745 seconds by Tony Schumacher and 331.04 mph by Larry Dixon.
Her qualifying success has kept her in the middle of the Top Fuel championship battle with Steve Torrence.
“We’ve had a great season so far,” she said. “We had a win where I doubled-up with my dad at Topeka, Kansas. We’re chasing this championship now.”
Justin Ashley, winner of the most recent race at Dallas, is third in points. He’s a rookie at Bristol, but has world championship winning crew chief Mike Green in his pit. The son of former Funny Car and Pro Mod racer Mike Ashley has seen his team’s performance increase since the Countdown to the Championship playoffs has begun.
“The way this sport is designed, it’s critical to position yourself to make a run at the championship,” he said. “It’s all about getting hot at the right time. We’re a young team, but we have experience through Mike Green. We knew once we got clicking, we were going to be hard to beat.”
While the speeds are likely to hit the 330 mph range in the Nitro cars, riders on the Pro Stock Motorcycles will streak down the drag strip around 200 mph.
Four-time PSM champion and current points leader Matt Smith will be racing at Bristol for the first time. He’s no stranger to the track as his father, Rickie, is one of the “Legends of Thunder Valley” for his Pro Mod and Pro Stock success.
With the bikes making their first appearance at Bristol in two decades, Antron Brown’s track record speed of 187.36 mph will likely be shattered.
“Bristol is around 3,400 feet (altitude) and I think you’ll see a six-second run,” Smith said. “I think we will definitely get 197-198 mph there.”