Muddy Creek Raceway hosts one of its biggest events of the year this weekend, the 37th annual AMA Tennessee State Motocross Championship.
Don’t let the name Tennessee fool you, though. Riders from across the nation will compete in the prestigious event.
Friday is a practice day other than pit bike races. Racing is scheduled for Saturday, and the main event is Sunday with more than 25 classes competing.
Practice is at 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday with racing to follow.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS
Norton's Alex Colley rode his KTM to three race wins at last Sunday’s Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series event at I-81 Motocross Park.
Kingsport's Carson Eads and Jonesborough's Chandler Carver each won two races. Kingsport's Jackson Horne won a pair of 85cc races, and Bluff City's Anthony Fields scored a victory in 450C and finished second to Kingsport’s Dawson Ball in the 250C race.
Roan Mountain's Elisha Guinn also posted a win and a runner-up finish, beating Johnson City's Steve Watkins in the Unlimited C race. Johnson City's Memphis Scott was the runner-up in the Unlimited D class.
Haley Ball won both motos in the Women’s race. Among the youngest riders, Johnson City's Tianna Holsclaw had two wins and Elizabethton's Jackson Statzer was the 51cc Open winner.
Blountville's Tyler Carroll (College Boy), Kingsport's Pazlee Roark (65cc, 10-11), Limestone's Austin Milhorn (85cc, 9-11) and Jonesborough's Noah Roy (85cc Beginner, 9-15) came through with second-place finishes.
The Hot Summer Nights Series returns to I-81 Motorsports Park on July 24.
BIG-MONEY BRISTOL
Bristol Dragway hosted the BTE World Footbrake Challenge over the weekend, and several oversized checks were handed out.
David Harvey Jr. lost to his son David Harvey III in the quarterfinals of Sunday’s eliminations. However, the elder Harvey got a second chance and had a .005 reaction time to earn a bye into the final round. He caught another break when final-round opponent, Matt Sayers, red-lighted, giving Harvey Jr. the $25,000 top prize.
Adam Davis also won as the result of a foul to score a $20,000 victory Saturday. Davis had a .022 reaction time and Ernie Humes red-lighted in the final round. It went to the finish line in Friday’s Gamblers Race with Steve Collier edging Derek Simon for a $5,000 victory.
Even bigger purses are on the line Sept. 2-5 at Bristol Dragway in the BTE $250K, which features a $100,000 guaranteed winners’ purse on Saturday.
Bristol Dragway hosts the top youth racers in the country this month. First up is the Mike Bos Jr. Dragster Nationals, which runs Friday through Sunday. The event will be followed by the NHRA Jr. Drag Racing League Eastern Conference Finals on July 12-17.
SUMMER VACATION
It’s an off week for Kingsport Speedway, Volunteer Speedway and Lonesome Pine Raceway.
Racing is scheduled to return to Kingsport’s three-eighths-mile concrete oval on Friday, July 16, and the Schaffer’s Oil Super Late Model Series races on the four-tenths-mile Volunteer Speedway dirt track on Monday, July 19.
Following a monthlong hiatus, LPR's three-eighths-mile asphalt track is scheduled to return to action on Saturday, Aug. 7.
IRON-MAN FORD
Johnson City’s Jensen Ford increased his lead in the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series Southern Region standings with a trio of strong performances over the past weekend.
Ford finished second to Randy Weaver at last Friday’s Stars and Stripes 40 at Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Georgia. A day later, he came ever so close at Tazewell Speedway, beaten on a final-turn pass by Dakotah Knuckles to finish second again.
Ford followed up with a third-place run Sunday at Lake Cumberland Speedway in Kentucky. Four-time Lucas Oil national champion Jimmy Owens of Newport was the race winner, followed by Michael Chilton and Ford.
The strong runs give Ford a commanding 240-point lead over second-place Donald McIntosh of Dawsonville, Georgia, in the Southern Region points.
It’s much closer in the Northern Region where Dustin Nobbe leads fellow Indiana driver Devin Gilpin by 32 points. Ohio driver Devin Moran one point behind.
Ford, who won June 4 at Wartburg Speedway, and the rest of the Southern Region drivers return to action Saturday, August 6 at Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, Kentucky.