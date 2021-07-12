It’s the halfway point of the racing season at Kingsport Speedway and the track championship battles are heating up.
Nik Williams, driver of the No. 32 Chevrolet, has scored six wins and currently owns a 322-320 win over Brad Housewright in the featured Late Model Stock class. Housewright is just one point ahead of third-place Wayne Hale in the standings. Derek Lane (283 points) and Jonathan Worley (275) round out the top five.
Rusty Clendenin and Kevin Wolfe have combined to win seven of the eight Sportsman races so far. Clendenin, who has four wins, leads the points 243-218 over Chris Tunnell. Austin Brooks, who won the other Sportsman race this season, ranks third with 216 points.
Wolfe was disqualified after a May 14 race, a costly move that dropped him back to 203 points. Without that setback, he would be only eight points behind Clendenin. Rookies Alex Keith and Brayden Goddard are in a tight battle for fifth with 198 and 197 points, respectively.
Kevin Canter has won all seven Mod 4 races, but he still can’t afford to miss a race with the steady Chris Amburgey only 20 points behind in the standings. Canter leads 217-197 with Dennis Arnold third at 187 points. Arnold started off slow, but has been runner-up in the last five races.
Billy Duty at 178 points and Jesse Amburgey at 169 are currently fourth and fifth.
In the always exciting Pure 4 class, Bucky Smith holds a 267-250 lead over Kenny Absher with both drivers scoring two wins this season. Bruce Crumbley is third with 249 points, followed by Brandon Sutherland, who leads the division with three wins, at 227. David “Animal” Trent is fifth with 207 points.
The tightest battle is in the Pure Street division, where Rob Austin leads Jay Swecker by just one point. Austin leads 231-230 with Billy Walters close behind in third at 224 points. Tony Dockery is fourth at 221 points with Kevin Darnell at 203 rounding out the top five.
On another note, Late Model competitor Rick Pannell was featured on NASCAR’s official website last week for recently reaching a milestone 200th consecutive start at the 3/8-mile concrete oval.
Kingsport Speedway hosts Food City Night at the Races on Friday night. Gates open at 5 p.m. with practice, qualifying and racing to begin around 8 p.m.
BMS TICKETS AT FOOD CITY
Tickets for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race are on sale at Food City locations.
Ticket offerings include: Thursday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UNOH 200 and ARCA Series Bush’s Beans 200 doubleheader ($25 adults, kids free); Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 ($30 adult, kids free) and the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race ($60 adults, $10 kids).
The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race is a cutoff race in the Cup Series playoffs. Kevin Harvick is the defending race winner.
TEAGUE AND DALE JR.
Johnson City’s Brad Teague was the recent subject of discussion on the popular Dale Jr. Download podcast that is broadcast on the NBC Sports Network.
Longtime independent racer Jimmy Means was the guest on the show hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr. with the 1994 Daytona Speedweeks a topic. Means talked about getting out of the No. 52 car after the deaths of drivers Neil Bonnett and Rodney Orr. He picked Teague as his replacement.
Earnhardt mentioned how he wanted to know more about Teague and that his memories of the Johnson City driver were being fast in the No. 75 car in the Busch Series, in which Teague won a race at Martinsville in 1987.
Both praised Teague’s ability behind the wheel, particularly being fast when the NASCAR circuit came to Bristol.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY
Racing returns to the four-tenths-mile Bulls Gap dirt track with the Schaffer’s Oil Southern Nationals “Summer Showdown at The Gap” on Monday, July 19.
A 40-lap, $4,053-to-win Super Late Model feature headlines the slate. Other races are 20-lap features for the Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Classic and Front Wheel Drive classes.
Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with hot laps and qualifying to start at about 7 p.m..
YOUTH MOVEMENT
The NHRA Jr. Drag Racing League Eastern Conference Finals are underway at Bristol Dragway. Racing is scheduled to conclude Saturday.
Both Kingsport Speedway and Lonesome Pine Raceway have opened kart racing facilities over the last year. The Kingsport Miniway reopened last season and has seen good turnout since then.
The Little Pine Kartway has now opened at the Coeburn facility, where a big event was held last Saturday night.