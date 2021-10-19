NASCAR Cup Series points leader Kyle Larson headlines the list of racing superstars scheduled to compete in the Castrol FloRacing Night in America $10,000-to-win Super Late Model event at Volunteer Speedway on Wednesday.
Besides being the current NASCAR leader and winner of the past two Cup races, Larson is second in the Castrol FloRacing standings to three-time Lucas Oil Series national champion Jonathan Davenport.
Larson has a Cup Series-best eight wins, including the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. He’s won several major open-wheel dirt races this season, among them the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals, Knoxville Nationals and King’s Royal for sprint cars.
He has 11 wins and 18 top-five finishes in 26 starts for winged sprint cars in 2021. He’s also won four midget races and three late model races. The success with limited experience in dirt late models highlights Larson’s talent.
Davenport has his own share of big victories this season including the main event at the Bristol Dirt Nationals and his fourth World 100 at Eldora (Ohio) Speedway.
Other top stars include defending Lucas Oil Series champion Jimmy Owens of Newport and defending World of Outlaws Late Model champion Brandon Sheppard, winner of the most recent WoO event at Bulls Gap.
East Tennessee dirt trackers Jensen Ford of Johnson City, Vic Hill of Morristown, Ryan King of Seymour, Cory Hedgecock of Loudon and Steve Smith of Powell will try to beat the national stars.
Grandstands open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. The Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock and Front Wheel Drive classes are also in action.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS
Haley Ball won the first of two motos to win the Women’s race at Saturday’s Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series event at Cathey’s Creek MX in Forest City, North Carolina.
The Kingsport rider posted finishes of 1-2 on her Honda to edge Mekenlea Hayes from Boone. Dawson Ball, another Kingsport rider, finished second on a pair of 450C motos, but it added to the 450C overall victory.
Jonesborough's Chandler Carver was the 450D winner on a Kawasaki.
Honda rider Trey Emert of Johnson City finished second in the 25+ race. Other runner-up finishes were posted by Kingsport's Carson Eads in CollegeBoy and Johnson City's Knox Bennett in 51cc Beginner.