BULLS GAP — Dale McDowell added another major win to his Hall of Fame résumé Sunday night when he led all 40 laps of the Schaffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series race at Volunteer Speedway.
The Georgia driver, a National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame inductee, set a blistering pace in his black No. 17 machine for his second win of the summer series and his seventh Southern Nationals Series overall.
McDowell has long made his name in East Tennessee, including as a member of the Greater Chattanooga Hall of Fame and the winner of the inaugural “Battle of Bristol” Late Model race in 2000. His previous victories at Volunteer Speedway’s four-tenths-mile clay oval include in the Lucas Oil Series and the prestigious “Spring Thaw" in 2012.
On Sunday night, McDowell held off South Carolina racer Zack Mitchell for the win in the final event of the 12-race series. McDowell found the fast way around working on the low side of the track.
“I didn’t know how it was going to be starting on the outside, but I knew the race was going to be to the corner,” McDowell said. “We got a good start and stayed out front. Our cars were pretty equal, but I was able to pick my way through the lapped traffic and nobody did anything crazy. It was a good night for our EZ-Go hot rod.
“I was able to go high, low, whatever I needed to. That’s compliments to (track promoter) Landon (Stallard) and the guys at Volunteer. That’s one of the best I’ve seen the racetrack where you could race all over it.”
McDowell finished second in the 2021 Southern Nationals points standings, 16 points behind fellow North Georgia racer Donald McIntosh.
Mitchell is another whose driving style suits Volunteer Speedway. He scored a first career win in the 2020 World of Outlaws Late Model Series at the track and has finished in the top three in two visits since. It was also his third top three finish of the week.
“We have a really good balance on our race car right now,” Mitchell said. “We’ve run three times this week and have a win, a third and now a second. We’re plugging away at it.”
Ewing's Dakotah Knuckles was third Sunday night, followed by Benjamin Crawford and McIntosh.
Johnson City's Jensen Ford had the most exciting night. After setting the fast time in hot laps, he spun and damaged the oil pump on his No. 83 machine in qualifying. With his car sidelined, McIntosh let Ford drive the No. 7 car during the race. After starting at the back of the strong 17-car field, Ford raced his way to sixth.
In other classes:
Knoxville's Zach Sise dominated the 25-lap Crate Late Model race, leading wire to wire in his No. 9 machine.
It was the second straight week of celebration for the Sise family. Zach’s brother, Trevor, won in another No. 9 car the previous Saturday.
“This place is really home for us,” Zach Sise said. “I’ve got quite a few laps around here and it clicks for me. I love this place and it just fits me, driving-wise and adjustment-wise. This car is awesome now and I feel we can beat anyone here.”
Josh Henry and Adam Ahl traded the runner-up spot four times before Henry finally finished second. Ahl was third ahead of Phillip Thompson and Bradley Lewelling.
Mark Sise, a cousin to Zach and Trevor, won the Classic race by holding off a hard-charging Marcus Mays for the victory.
After starting sixth, Mays powered his way up to second and challenged Sise multiple times for the lead. On the last lap of the race, Mays drove it hard into turn 3 and got beside Sise on turn 4 before ending up just a half-car length short of his first win.
John Stevens came in third, Mac Lockhart fourth and Bobby Mays, Marcus’ uncle, fifth.
Kip Sawyer won a wild Sportsman Late Model feature that included a six-car pileup. Mason Bare, David Bullington, Addison Cardwell and Wayne Rader completed the top five.
Prior to a runner-up finish in the Crate feature, Josh Henry held off John Stevens in a thrilling Street Stock duel. Austin Atkins was third, Wendell Williams fourth and Bo Smith fifth.
Dustin Duncan was the winner in Front Wheel Drive ahead of Jason Ketron and Jacob Sharp. Brandon Sutherland, who raced on the concrete at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night, finished fourth and Nathan Adams fifth.
Racing returns to Volunteer Speedway on Aug. 21 with “Fan Appreciation Night.”
RETURN TO LONESOME PINE
Lonesome Pine Raceway roars back to life Saturday with a full program.
The Limited Late Models are the featured class at the three-eighths-mile Coeburn track, which also has Mod Street, Mod 4, Pure Street, Pure 4 and Mini Cup races scheduled. Gates open at 4 p.m. with racing scheduled for 7 p.m.