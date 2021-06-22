Kyle Larson is on a different level these days, winning the last four races in the Cup Series if you count the NASCAR All-Star Race.
The driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet had three straight second-place finishes prior to his winning streak. Taking it a step further, no organization other than Hendrick Motorsports has won in the Cup Series since Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. in early May at Darlington.
Larson’s numbers — four wins, 10 top-five and 12 top-10 finishes through 17 races — are identical to those of Jeff Gordon in 1998. That season Gordon tied Richard Petty’s modern-era record of 13 wins in a single season. Gordon did it in 33 races, while Larson has 36 races.
In addition, Larson has continued his tear on the dirt tracks, winning races in winged sprint cars, dirt late models and midgets this year. He’s a focused driver at the top of his game with the best organization in NASCAR and a manufacturer in Chevrolet, which has a fast car after struggles of the past few seasons.
The California driver has led 82% of the laps in the recent races he’s won and is piling up points for the NASCAR playoffs. So the question is: How far can Larson take it or will he be stopped soon? Will he keep winning, winning and winning some more?
Taking the first question, it’s likely his NASCAR streak ends this weekend at Pocono. It’s a doubleheader weekend, so the odds are the Hendrick cars won’t win both races on the “Tricky Triangle.”
Based on history, Denny Hamlin is the favorite heading into the weekend. The driver of the No. 11 Toyota has six wins at Pocono with finishes of first, second and first in the last three races on the Pennsylvania track. Hamlin also is a good example of how quickly things can change in the Cup Series.
While Hamlin didn’t win during the first part of the season, he is still leading the points after 17 races. He started the season with eight top-five finishes in the first nine races but has just one top five since.
He won seven races last season, second to only Kevin Harvick’s nine. Neither has won in 2021, although Harvick’s Stewart-Haas Racing team showed more strength at Nashville Superspeedway than in several weeks.
As for the rest of the season, Larson is a leading contender for the championship. However, one can’t count out Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Kyle Busch and Truex or Team Penske’s Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano, who were on top a couple of months ago.
The stiffest competition could come from within Larson’s own team, particularly defending series champion Chase Elliott, who will likely be motivated after his No. 9 Chevy was disqualified at Nashville for loose lug nuts at the end of the race.
Larson’s other teammates — William Byron and Alex Bowman — are performing well and could also prevent him from reaching double-digit wins this season.
At the moment, Larson is dominating the series in a way that is rarely seen. While Keselowski won three straight races in 2018, they weren’t the same fashion of Larson leaving the field in his dust. It will be fun to see if Larson can defy the odds and keep the win streak going on the unique Pocono layout and just how far he can go this season.
WEEKLY SHORT TRACKS
Kingsport Speedway gets back to the NASCAR Advance Auto Weekly Racing Series this Friday with a 60-lap feature for the Late Model Stock division headlining the action. Other classes racing are Sportsman, Mod 4, Pure 4 and Pure Street.
Nik Williams, the 2019 track champion, has three wins and leads the Late Model points this season. However, the competition on the three-eighths-mile concrete oval has been stiff and more good racing is expected on Friday night. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with practice, qualifying and racing scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
Lonesome Pine Raceway in Coeburn has both racing and a special bicycle giveaway for the kids this Saturday. The racing is highlighted by the Limited Late Models while the Mod Street, Mod 4, Pure Street and Southeast Mini Cup cars will too be in action. Gates open at 4 p.m. with racing scheduled for 7 p.m.
DRAG RACING WEEKEND
There is plenty of bracket racing scheduled with the DER Bracket Series returning to Bristol Dragway this weekend and Cherokee Race Park in Rogersville hosting a Saturday race.
Current DER points leaders are: Shawn Corey (Super Pro), Chris Colley (Pro), John Isom (Sportsman), Jamie Radford (Trophy) and Russell Justus (Motorcycle).
Tucker Brown, son of longtime competitor Barry Brown, leads the Junior Dragster, Division 3 standings. Brayden McCown leads in Division 2 and Landon Bailey is the Division 1 leader.