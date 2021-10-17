Kirby Gobble tripled up with wins in three classes during Pepsi of Norton Championship Night at Lonesome Pine Raceway.
The Abingdon racing veteran edged Morristown driver Lance Gatlin in the featured Limited Late Model race. Gobble, driving the No. 8 machine, held off Gatlin by .333 seconds over the 50-lap race. Virgel Young, Joey Sykes and Cameron Williams rounded out the top five.
Gobble also won Mod 4 and Mod Street races on the three-eighths-mile asphalt oval in Coeburn.
Driving the black No. 88 machine in the Mod 4 event, he cruised to nearly a 10-second win over runner-up Dakota Stanley. Billy Duty was third in the rundown.
He completed the trifecta, driving the No. 20 car to the Mod Street victory. Gobble finished one second ahead over Dalton Thomas and Jay Clendenin was third.
Kingsport's John Ketron continued to be the man to beat in Pure 4, holding off Paul Stanley to cap off his championship season. Kenny Absher also made the trip from Kingsport to finish third. Tony Dockery drove to the Pure Street win ahead of brothers Doug and Rob Austin in second and third.
Gatlin headlined the list of track champions with his Limited Late Model crown. Kevin Canter doubled up as Mod 4 champ at Lonesome Pine after winning the title at Kingsport Speedway weeks earlier. Other champions were Steven Roark (Mod Street) and Rob Austin (Pure Street).
LEGEND OF THUNDER VALLEY
Pro Mod and Funny Car legend Scotty Cannon became the newest member of the Legends of Thunder Valley at Bristol Dragway.
The South Carolina racer earned 28 Pro Mod wins and 45 final rounds in IHRA competition. A fan favorite at Thunder Valley for his unique style, his nitrous-injected 1941 Willys and 1963 split-window Corvette earned four Bristol wins in five final-round appearances.
He won the 1993 Pro Mod Shootout and a 1988 Top Sportsman divisional points race. Racing an NHRA Funny Car, he ran flamboyant-style Oakley-sponsored machines.
“I always loved the Willys when I started out,” Cannon said. “That was the passion I had to have the different type cars with different shapes and designs. I was lucky to be in the era of starting that. When I met Jim Jannard from Oakley, that was one of the things that drew him to me. He was like a mad scientist and he was like I was a mad scientist building all these crazy body cars. He liked all those crazy paint jobs.”
TENNESSEE WORLD CHAMP
Knoxville driver George Simpson captured Saturday’s Top championship at the IHRA Summit SuperSeries World Finals at Memphis International Raceway. North Carolina racer, Keaton Hudson, representing Elk Creek Dragway, captured the Junior Dragster title.
The IHRA Summit SuperSeries is the largest and most prestigious bracket racing championship in the nation.